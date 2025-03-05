Tiwa Savage Talks Power, Passion & Legacy with Forbes Africa: “I Want to Go Into My Mogul Era”

At this stage in her career, Tiwa Savage is no longer just thinking about music; she’s thinking about legacy. From topping charts to gracing global stages, she has spent years cementing her place as one of Africa’s most influential artists. But now, she’s building something bigger.

With “Water & Garri,” her debut as an executive producer and lead actress, she has taken her first steps into filmmaking. Beyond that, she is passionate about education and philanthropy, and she strongly believes in African artists owning their work and telling their own stories.

In her latest conversation with Forbes Africa, she speaks about the future of African music, the importance of telling African stories, and what it truly takes to build an empire.

Read excerpts from the interview below.

On her mogul vision:

“I want to go into my mogul era – billionaire Tiwa Savage.”

On discovering her love for performing:

“When I was in school, there are basic subjects like math, English, and there are also electives like sports, drama, music – I chose drama and just even from earlier on, I knew that I had a gift for acting. Even when I started my music career, I knew, at some point, I was going to go back into that field,”

On the Influence of different musical cultures

“Growing up in Nigeria, then moving to the United Kingdom and studying jazz in America, I absorbed different musical influences,” she explains. “I can do a jazz record, a garage song, or an Afrobeats track, and it all feels authentic. I have lived these experiences.”

On Transitioning into Filmmaking with “Water & Garri“

“It was a lot of work, but there are similarities to music…I am used to repeating melodies until they are perfect. Watching scenes over and over, making corrections — it was not frustrating. It was exciting.”

On nurturing the next generation of artists

“Everyone always says to me, ‘when are you going to sign an artist?’ I don’t think I have the gift to sign another artist, because artists are stressful… I could just be sleeping, and then I will wake up and my artist is trending for something else”.

“But I do have the gift to help, which is why I am trying to do the music school, where you can go and later sign to a label that can actually help you.’’

On whether she plans to retire

“Not retirement, per se, but sometimes the pressure gets to you. That is why having a strong team is important. Plus, let us be real, I need to keep making money. I do not know how to do anything else.”

On her philanthropic goals:

“I really want to delve into my philanthropy. I want to start different NGOs [non-governmental organisations] to help women, to help young girls.’’

On advice for emerging artists

“Cherish the beginning. A lot of artists rush to the top, but once you are there, you face pressures — streams, concerts, obligations. When you start, you are free to create without limitations. Build a strong foundation, so when opinions come at you, you do not lose yourself.”

Read the full interview here.