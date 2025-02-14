Tyla & Sean Paul Team Up for a Fiery Remix of “Push 2 Start”

Connect with us

Tyla’s hit track “Push 2 Start” just got a thrilling remix featuring Jamaican dancehall icon Sean Paul.

2 hours ago

Photo Credit: Tyla/Instagram

Tyla’s hit track “Push 2 Start” has just been given a fresh twist with a remix featuring the vocals of Jamaican dancehall legend Sean Paul.

The original version of the track is the second cut from the deluxe edition (Tyla +) of her self-titled debut album, “Tyla.”

In this remix, Tyla and Sean Paul explore themes of passion, attraction, and the electrifying energy of love. The song cleverly uses car metaphors like “push to start,” “gas me up,” and “pick a destination” to convey the thrilling momentum and fast-paced intensity of a relationship. It’s a no-holds-barred connection, where hesitation is out of the question.

Tyla’s verses convey an effortlessly deep chemistry (“skin onto skin, no separation”), while Sean Paul adds his signature dancehall flair, amplifying the sensual and playful dynamics between the two. The lyrics also emphasise confidence and self-worth, with lines like “Only serve it up if you deserve me,” reminding us that love should always be mutual and valued.

Take a listen to the track below.

