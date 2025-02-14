Connect with us

BN TV Music

Lojay Is Ready to Get Us in Our Feelings With "Somebody Like You"

BN TV Music

Watch Black Sheriff & Fireboy DML in "So It Goes" Music Video

BN TV Cuisine

Whip Up This Cheesy, Creamy Chicken Pasta for the One You Love

BN TV Music Relationships

Juma Jux's "Si Mimi" Captures His Love for Priscilla Ojo

BN TV Music

Mampi Queen Diva Tells a Love Story That Doesn’t Shake in "You Get Me"

BN TV Cuisine

A Bowl of Ghana's Etor Might Be Just What Your Weekend Needs

BN TV Cuisine

Five Hearty Romantic Recipes For You & Yours Because Love Is in the Air

BN TV Music

Timaya is back this time with "Odeshi" featuring Flavour & Yung Alpha

BN TV Music

Vector and Swadu Join Larry Gaaga for a Sensual Ride on "Four Rounds"

BN TV Cuisine

Healthy Living Just Got Easier Thanks to These Smoothie Recipes from Diary of a Kitchen Lover

BN TV

Lojay Is Ready to Get Us in Our Feelings With “Somebody Like You”

Avatar photo

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Lojay is done cooking, and we’re about to be served. If the snippet is anything to go by, “Somebody Like You” is about to hit differently. Dropping on February 20th, the song already carries the weight of someone laying it all out.

It’s been a minute since his hit song “Monalisa” had people in a chokehold, and his link-up with Chris Brown and Davido on “Sensational” only proved how easily he moves through sounds.

From the lyrics of “Somebody Like You,” it’s clear this one is personal: “What if I gave you love to my ceiling? What if I bought you a couple more reasons? All of the texts I sent to your siblings na only me know wetin I’m feeling. Just looking around for somebody like you. I need somebody just like you.”

Will this be another anthem for lovers, or one for those still trying to figure it all out? One thing’s for sure, Lojay is about to get people in their feelings again.

Watch the snippet of “Somebody Like You” below.

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php