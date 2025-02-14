Lojay Is Ready to Get Us in Our Feelings With “Somebody Like You”

Lojay is done cooking, and we’re about to be served. If the snippet is anything to go by, “Somebody Like You” is about to hit differently. Dropping on February 20th, the song already carries the weight of someone laying it all out.

It’s been a minute since his hit song “Monalisa” had people in a chokehold, and his link-up with Chris Brown and Davido on “Sensational” only proved how easily he moves through sounds.

From the lyrics of “Somebody Like You,” it’s clear this one is personal: “What if I gave you love to my ceiling? What if I bought you a couple more reasons? All of the texts I sent to your siblings na only me know wetin I’m feeling. Just looking around for somebody like you. I need somebody just like you.”

Will this be another anthem for lovers, or one for those still trying to figure it all out? One thing’s for sure, Lojay is about to get people in their feelings again.

Watch the snippet of “Somebody Like You” below.