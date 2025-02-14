Whip Up This Cheesy, Creamy Chicken Pasta for the One You Love

Looking for a delicious Valentine’s dinner? How about some creamy chicken pasta?

This recipe is made with just three main ingredients: chicken breasts, pasta, and a rich, velvety sauce. The chicken is seasoned simply with garlic powder, salt, and pepper, while the pasta is boiled with a pinch of salt. For the sauce, you’ll need unsalted butter, onions, garlic cloves, tomato paste, a blend of dried herbs or Italian seasoning, dried parsley, and a touch of chili flakes (optional) to add a little heat. The creamy base is brought together with heavy cream and a bit of pasta water for the perfect consistency.

In just under 30 minutes, you’ll have a cheesy, creamy chicken pasta that’s sure to impress. Phil’s Kitchen calls it the best pasta she’s ever had, and we’re sure you and your loved ones will feel the same. Pair it with your favourite wine, and you’re in for a treat.

Watch the full recipe below and get ready to indulge