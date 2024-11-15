What’s New with Jenifa? Watch the Exciting Teaser for “Everybody Loves Jenifa”

The countdown to the release of Funke Akindele’s movie, “Everybody Loves Jenifa“, has officially begun, and we’ve got your first look at what’s coming with the teaser that offers a sneak peek into what the film is all about.

Directed by Funke Akindele herself, who also plays the titular character, “Everybody Loves Jenifa” brings a fresh new chapter of Jenifa that you won’t want to miss. Joining her are: Nancy Isime, Stan Nze, Bisola Aiyeola, Patience Ozokwor, Chimezie Imo, Jackie Appiah, Isaac Olayiwola (Layi Wasabi), and Folarin Falana (Falz).

“There’s so much to love about Jenifa’s new chapter. She is very determined, despite not being able to communicate fluently in English but you know what, just so I don’t let the cat out of the bag, I’ll leave the fans to decide what they love about her this time around,” says Funke herself.

And if you missed our exclusive interviews with the cast, don’t worry. You can catch up here and here, where the stars spill the tea on all things “Everybody Loves Jenifa,” from behind-the-scenes moments to what they can’t wait for you to see when the film hits cinemas on December 13th.

So go ahead, watch the teaser below, and get ready to experience “Everybody Loves Jenifa” on the big screen