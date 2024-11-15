Connect with us

What's New with Jenifa? Watch the Exciting Teaser for "Everybody Loves Jenifa"

From Lithuania With Checkmate: Tunde Onakoya Wins 10-Player Chess Match

"The Smart Money Woman Season 2": Zuri’s Birthday, New Roles & Surprising Twists in Episodes 5 & 6

Rita Dominic Stars in Shirley Frimpong-Manso’s "Two of a Kind" | Watch Trailer

Reekado Banks Celebrates Independence in New Single "Solo"

Get Ready for "Morayo"—Wizkid Drops Official Trailer Ahead of Album Release

Mavin Records Debuts Short Film "Chapter EX" Starring Tomi Ojo & Deji Osikoya | Watch Now

Morravey Brings the Heat to Glitch Africa with a Live Performance of “Ifineme”

Flashback Vibes! The Debut Hits of Davido, Burna Boy, Wizkid, Rema & Chike That Still Have Us Dancing

Ciara on Baby No. 5: Will She or Won't She? Watch Her on The Jennifer Hudson Show

3 hours ago

The countdown to the release of Funke Akindele’s movie, “Everybody Loves Jenifa“, has officially begun, and we’ve got your first look at what’s coming with the teaser that offers a sneak peek into what the film is all about.

Directed by Funke Akindele herself, who also plays the titular character, “Everybody Loves Jenifa” brings a fresh new chapter of Jenifa that you won’t want to miss. Joining her are: Nancy Isime, Stan Nze, Bisola Aiyeola, Patience Ozokwor, Chimezie Imo, Jackie Appiah, Isaac Olayiwola (Layi Wasabi), and Folarin Falana (Falz).

“There’s so much to love about Jenifa’s new chapter. She is very determined, despite not being able to communicate fluently in English but you know what, just so I don’t let the cat out of the bag, I’ll leave the fans to decide what they love about her this time around,” says Funke herself.

And if you missed our exclusive interviews with the cast, don’t worry. You can catch up here and here, where the stars spill the tea on all things “Everybody Loves Jenifa,” from behind-the-scenes moments to what they can’t wait for you to see when the film hits cinemas on December 13th.

So go ahead, watch the teaser below, and get ready to experience “Everybody Loves Jenifa” on the big screen

