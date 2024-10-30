Nancy Isime is Excited, Bisola Aiyeola Keeps Secrets & Mama G Returns in “Everybody Loves Jenifa”

Funke Akindele is back at it again with another exciting film, “Everybody Loves Jenifa.” Known for her knack for creating hits, Funke has already made waves with her previous blockbuster, “A Tribe Called Judah,” which raked in over 1 billion Naira at the box office in record time. So, it’s no surprise that we can’t wait to see what she has in store for us this time!

Jenifa, our favorite hilarious character, is returning to the screen, and this time she’s bringing along some incredible talent. Joining her are the fabulous Nancy Isime, Bisola Aiyeola, and the legendary Patience Ozokwor, all ready to light up our screens with their performances.

Ahead of the film’s release, we had the chance to sit down with some of the cast of Everybody Loves Jenifa. Did you miss our interview with Layi Wasabi, Stan Nze and Chimezie Imo? Read it here!



Today, Nancy, Bisola, and Patience share their excitement about their characters, what it’s like working with Funke, and some fun behind-the-scenes stories that are sure to get you even more hyped for the film.

Let’s get right into it.

***

Nancy Isime hints that her character, Olivia, will light up the screen… we’re ready to be dazzled!

Hey Nancy, it’s such a pleasure to chat with you. How’s everything going today?

Hello. It’s a pleasure to chat with you too. Everything is going good.

On a scale of 1-10, how excited are you to be part of “Everybody Loves Jenifa”?

On a scale of 1-10, I would say 10. Or even 20. (Chuckles) Simply because of the amount of work we’ve put in and I know the viewers are going to love every single part of it. I was a part of Jenifa’s Diary, the series, years back. So, to be back on this magnitude, on this scale is nothing but God’s blessings and I’m grateful for it.

If you could describe your character in three words, what would they be?

I will describe her as fashionable, smart and compassionate.

What’s your character in “Everybody Loves Jenifa” like? Give us a hint of what we can expect from her

My character, Olivia, is basically a girl who, when she comes up on screen, lights up everywhere with her fashion. She and her husband are a perfect couple to imitate but there are different layers to them. So, yes, I would like people to look out for that. But every time you see her, you’re happy to see her.

What’s been the most interesting part of working with Funke Akindele and the entire cast? Any favorite moments on set?

I love Funke Akindele so much and I love working with her. So, I’m always very excited to work with her. The entire cast were like family members. We were just one big family. Always cracking jokes, always playing, always looking for moments of joy in pockets of peace here and there and yeah, the entire cast… even the crew members.

If you ask me of my favourite moment, I don’t have a particular one but there are so many. If I sit here and start with you, this interview won’t end. But there are so many moments. Maybe I would say my favourite-favourite is coming on set and going to auntie Funke’s house. Her chefs know me so well. So they cook whatever I want, in any quantity I want. Yes. That’s my favourite part (chuckles).

If you could live as any character from the film in real life, who would you pick, and why?

Ha! All of us in that movie are crazy o. I don’t think I want to pick anybody and live their lives. They are too chaotic. I don’t have that strength. So I will pass.

Thank you so much BellaNaija. Thank you.

***

Bisola Aiyeola shares that her role is full of surprises… and we’re counting down to the big reveal!

Hey Bisola, it’s great to have you with us. How are you today?

I’m very well, thank you.

On a scale of 1-10, how excited are you to join the cast of “Everybody Loves Jenifa”?

I am excited about the movie “Everybody Loves Jenifa”. I am also very excited about the character that I played. I haven’t done like a character reveal yet, so it’s gong to be really interesting for people to see what character I played in this movie. So, I’m pretty excited for that.

What unique trait does your character bring to this film?

My unique trait is myself. I don’t want to spill anything. I want everyone to be surprised and to enjoy the versatility that is Bisola Aiyeola. I am going to wait for everyone to watch it, see it, enjoy it.

What should fans anticipate?

I think the fans should anticipate a movie that has everything in it. Lots of joys, sadness, comedy, and one of the things that I really love about it is that there are so many sub stories under Everybody Loves Jenifa. So it’s not just one story about Jenifa. There is still so much more and yeah, I believe everyone is going to enjoy it.

What was the most inspiring moment for you on set?

The most inspiring moment for me was actually working closely with Funke Akindele, as in seeing her up-close. I have been on a project with her before but seeing her in the capacity of costumier, director, producer, actor – she was doing everything. She had her hands in all her pies. She knew exactly what it was she wanted. And seeing that strength and her being able to multitask exceptionally well. It was very inspiring and admirable. I learnt a thing or two. She is brilliant.

What will people take away from your character’s journey?

That will be resilience, hope, equality, fairness, strength basically. Lots of strength and believing that it is not the end of the road as long as you are alive. There is still so much that you can achieve.

***

Patience Ozokwor promises her fans a classic “Mama G” performance

Hey Patience, thank you for speaking with us. How are you feeling today?

I am good thank you.

On a scale of 1-10, how excited are you to join the cast of Everybody Loves Jenifa?

I am super excited . Every sane person will be glad to be part of this wonderful highest ranking movie everybody loves Jenifa

Mama G is such an interesting character in Nollywood. People love but fear her 😃. What unique traits does she bring to this film that fans should look out for?

My fans will see the original of Mama G – serious, no nonsense but highly educative actions.

What has been the most inspiring moment for you while working with the cast?

A very hilarious and exciting movie. Everyone was calm and eager to work under any work pressure as long as they satisfied the director, Lady Funke Akindele.

Can you share a little about your character and how she fits into the world of Everybody Loves Jenifa?

My character was the original Mama G character – strong, serious, selfish and determined always looking out for the best for herself.

Given the film’s themes, what do you hope audiences will learn or take away from your character’s journey?

The audience will discover that from what happened to me, people should always go for what is good for everyone and not just me, myself and I.