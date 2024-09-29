Funke Akindele Covers Guardian Life: Talks Big Dreams, Bold Moves & Women’s Economic Power

Funke Akindele is serving up valuable lessons and inspiring wisdom this weekend as she graces the cover of “Guardian Life.”

From her breakout role in “I Need to Know” to becoming a box office powerhouse, the filmmaker and director who has been described as the “queen of Nollywood” has been on a meteoric rise, breaking records and paving the way for women in Nigerian film and business. In this exclusive interview, Funke gets candid about her journey to stardom, the challenges she’s faced in a male-dominated industry, and how she’s using her platform to inspire other women.

Funke also opens up about her latest project, the #HerMoneyHerPower campaign—a movement by The She Tank and BellaNaija aimed at helping women take charge of their finances and make bold decisions for their future. It’s not just about money; it’s about having the confidence to shape your own story. Funke is leading the charge, inspiring women to go after their dreams and break barriers.

Don’t miss this insightful interview to learn how Funke Akindele continues to inspire women to make power moves and achieve greatness.

Read excerpts from the interview:

Financial autonomy is something many women struggle with right from childhood. How are you using your movies and voice to preach this message?

Through my movies, especially “Jenifa’s Diary,” we encourage women to get into business, do something for themselves, get a job, be responsible and valuable so that they can have their own money. I am not stopping with this message anytime soon and will keep sensitising and enlightening young ladies till we get them to the point of financial freedom.

As a successful professional in the entertainment industry, what do you think young women can do to improve their financial situations?

Get yourself trained and attend enriching programmes to equip yourself. As an entrepreneur, you have to undergo continuous training to learn and re-learn to grow. Don’t assume you know it all because the world is changing and evolving rapidly, daily. When you see networking opportunities – where businesswomen are or where you can learn from mentors and people who have done it ahead of you —take yourself there. And for us who are like role models, we must continue encouraging young ones through workshops, training, mentorship, and so on. As a young woman, put yourself in positions where you learn new things so you can grow your career or business, which in turn leads to financial independence.

What role can men play in helping women achieve financial independence?

It is important for men to stop thinking that if the woman in their lives gets her own money, she won’t need them anymore, or they will lose control over her. This is even very stressful to you as a man and leads to burnout. That woman in your life is a human being like you who should have her own money to live independently of you, the man. It doesn’t speak well of you that she has to ask for money for even the most minor thing from you, and this can quickly become a means of control. Encourage the women around you to be financially strong so they can support you.

Women out there, it is imperative for you to get your own money, and when you do, it doesn’t mean you have to become unruly or proud. No, get your own money so you are free and can get whatever you like. Men, don’t be afraid about your spouse or daughter having economic power because when you contribute, and she contributes, that is how wealth is built. It shouldn’t be a competition but more of a collaboration.

