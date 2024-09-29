Meet the Creators Redefining Nigerian Tourism on TikTok: Niyi Fagbemi, Nnenna Chibueze, Jumoke Munu & More

Nigerian TikTok creators are putting the nation’s rich cultural heritage and booming tourism sector in the global spotlight, using viral hashtags like #TikTokTravel, #TravelTips, #PlacesToVisitInLagos, and #LuxuryTravel to share Nigeria’s beauty with the world.

The momentum in Nigeria’s tourism scene is building as the country gears up for the much-anticipated #DettyDecember—a month-long celebration that transforms cities like Lagos and Abuja into cultural and entertainment hubs.

With concerts, festivals, and parties on the agenda, it’s a time when Nigeria’s music, arts, and cultural scenes shine the brightest. Leading this tourism push are Nigerian content creators who have leveraged TikTok’s short-form video magic to spotlight both well-known and hidden gems across the country. From captivating landscapes to cultural festivities, these creators are using their platforms to share authentic stories about Nigeria’s offerings, providing both local and global audiences a glimpse into its diverse beauty.

Popular destinations like Yankari Game Reserve, Lekki Conservation Centre, Obudu Mountain Resort, and Agbokim Waterfall have emerged as top recommendations, thanks to the work of these creators. According to a TikTok Marketing Science US Custom Travel Destination Survey, travel-related hashtags on the platform, like #TravelTok, have skyrocketed in popularity, with over 1.7 million creations.

Meet the creators who are helping to reshape Nigeria’s image on the global stage:

Lade Ibikunle takes viewers on urban and rural adventures, often venturing beyond Lagos to showcase festivities in smaller towns and remote villages. Her storytelling and adventurous spirit resonate with younger audiences eager to explore Nigeria’s hidden gems.

Steven Ndukwu brings a unique cultural perspective to his content, shining a light on Nigeria’s lesser-documented traditions and customs, offering viewers valuable insights into what makes the country truly special.

For solo female travellers, Odenike Oresanya provides empowering content, having journeyed through all 36 states. Her videos prove that Nigeria is full of safe and exciting destinations for female adventurers.

Niyi Fagbemi is known for his cinematic drone footage of Nigeria’s breathtaking landscapes and cultural festivals. His visual storytelling captures everything from the Lagos skyline to rural cultural events, drawing viewers into the heart of Nigeria.

Boma Queen Wilcox has turned her platform into a virtual tour guide, providing rich historical and cultural context. Her content is perfect for travellers who want to deepen their experience by learning about Nigeria’s history along the way.

In Abuja, Nnenna Chibueze offers a deep dive into the capital’s vibrant culture, revealing hidden gems and local treasures with an insider’s perspective. Her content has become a go-to resource for those wanting to explore the real Abuja.

Jumoke Munu adds a unique layer to Nigerian travel content by vlogging in Yoruba, her native language. Her videos offer viewers an authentic and immersive experience of Nigerian culture, making them especially valuable for those looking to connect with their roots. As Nigeria gears up to welcome millions of visitors during the festive season, TikTok has become an essential platform in promoting the country’s tourism potential.