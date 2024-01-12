Kwara State in 15 Seconds through The Lens of Niyi Fagbemi | WATCH

Experience the beauty of Kwara State, a largely agriculture-based terrain in Nigeria featuring large plantations of coffee, cotton, groundnut, cocoa, oil palm, and kola nut crops, livestock herding and ranching of cattle, goats, and sheep.

Important tourist attractions in Kwara state include Owu Waterfalls — which is one of the highest and most spectacular waterfalls in West Africa, Esie Museum, Imoleboja Rock Shelter, Ogunjokoro, Ero Omola waterfall, Sobi Hill — which is the largest landform in the state capital — Ilorin, and Agbonna Hill—Awon Mass Wedding in Shao.

