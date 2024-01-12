BN TV
Kwara State in 15 Seconds through The Lens of Niyi Fagbemi | WATCH
Experience the beauty of Kwara State, a largely agriculture-based terrain in Nigeria featuring large plantations of coffee, cotton, groundnut, cocoa, oil palm, and kola nut crops, livestock herding and ranching of cattle, goats, and sheep.
Hit the ▶ button below to watch a quick roundup of a tourist’s 7-day experience in Kwara, courtesy of the impeccable Nigerian filmmaker — Niyi Fagbemi:
Important tourist attractions in Kwara state include Owu Waterfalls — which is one of the highest and most spectacular waterfalls in West Africa, Esie Museum, Imoleboja Rock Shelter, Ogunjokoro, Ero Omola waterfall, Sobi Hill — which is the largest landform in the state capital — Ilorin, and Agbonna Hill—Awon Mass Wedding in Shao.
Credit: @theniyifagbemi