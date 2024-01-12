Connect with us

BN TV Culture TRAVEL

Kwara State in 15 Seconds through The Lens of Niyi Fagbemi | WATCH

BN TV Music

Fireboy DML Talks About Success, Olamide, and Music on The Beat 99.9 FM

BN TV

Ini Edo Shares Three New Episodes of Her Web Series "Ekamma International"

BN TV Style

Get Ready With Audrey Lunda For A Smart Menswear Inspo | WATCH

Beauty BN TV Events Inspired Movies & TV News Style

Nigerian Ayo Edebiri Wins Big in Custom Prada at the 81st Golden Globe Awards

BN TV Career Cuisine News

Chef Fregz is Giving Away Mentorship Slots to Rising Chefs & Food Business Owners, See How Your Fave Can Win

BN TV Nollywood

Watch Episode 5 of Bimbo Ademoye’s “Chronicles of a Lagos Girl” on BN TV

BN TV

Koko Kalango’s “Colours of Life” is back with a new episode | Watch

Beauty BN TV Culture Style Weddings

Wedding Guest Style: Watch This Pleated Gele Crafting Process On Whitney Madueke

BN TV Culture TRAVEL

Take A 15-second Trip Through The Beauty That's Cross River State Nigeria, Courtesy Of Niyi Fagbemi

BN TV

Kwara State in 15 Seconds through The Lens of Niyi Fagbemi | WATCH

Avatar photo

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Experience the beauty of Kwara State, a largely agriculture-based terrain in Nigeria featuring large plantations of coffee, cotton, groundnut, cocoa, oil palm, and kola nut crops, livestock herding and ranching of cattle, goats, and sheep.

Hit the ▶ button below to watch a quick roundup of a tourist’s 7-day experience in Kwara, courtesy of the impeccable Nigerian filmmaker — Niyi Fagbemi:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Niyi Fagbemi (@theniyifagbemi)

Important tourist attractions in Kwara state include Owu Waterfalls — which is one of the highest and most spectacular waterfalls in West Africa, Esie Museum, Imoleboja Rock Shelter, Ogunjokoro, Ero Omola waterfall, Sobi Hill — which is the largest landform in the state capital — Ilorin, and Agbonna Hill—Awon Mass Wedding in Shao.

Credit: @theniyifagbemi 

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

css.php