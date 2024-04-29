CalledOut Music Drops Video for New Song “Favour”

Connect with us

3 hours ago

Singer-songwriter, CalledOut Music, has released the visuals to his latest song, “Favour.”

Drawing inspiration from his recent wedding held in April, the music video features snippets of him and his wife from their traditional and white wedding ceremonies.

Listen to “Favour” below:

The video is shot and directed by Kayode Fabunmi. Watch here:

