Marie and Kayode Fell In Love The First Day They Met! #KayRie23

Yes! There is such a thing as love at first sight. That exciting moment when you meet someone and resolve in your heart that you are going to spend the rest of your life with that person.

Marie and Kayode’s journey began with one of such magical moments. They met at a nightclub in Nottingham 10 years ago and were introduced by mutual friends. They bonded that night over fun conversations and the rest has been a sweet love song! Now, the lovebirds are on the brink of forever and their pre-wedding photos are bound to add sunshine to your day. 😍

Enjoy their pre-wedding shoot and love story below:

How we met

By the bride, Marie:

In March 2014, I was at the University and I took a long weekend break away from London to visit my friends in Nottingham where I met Kayode at a nightclub through mutual friends. He was determined to get to know me by all means necessary before the weekend was over haha! Two days later, he came to spend time with me at my friend’s hall of residence and we spent 6 hours in the common room alone talking about everything…

We definitely fell in love on the same night and that was it, two weeks later we were “official”! In December, with the help of my family and closest friends, Kayode popped the question in an intimate proposal at my home and I said “Babe… Omg, I’ve forgotten which hand the ring goes on!” It was the easiest yes.

