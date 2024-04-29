Weddings
Bask In The Beauty Of Culture With Marie & Kayode’s Urhobo-Yoruba Trad
Nigeria is blessed with so many beautiful cultures. These cultures find expression in so many ways. Marie and Kayode gave us a captivating fusion of Urhobo and Yoruba culture with their vibrant traditional wedding.
Their love story began with being at the right place at the right time. As they take this sweet step to ‘Happy Ever After’, we are yet reminded that love and culture are one of the finest blends ever. The couple stepped out serving regal looks back to back, proving to us that they are a stylish duo. We can’t get over how they repped their roots in such a glamorous way. Their wedding was all shades of beautiful and their photos would absolutely make your week!
Enjoy their wedding photos and love story below:
How we met
By the bride, Marie:
In March 2014, I was in University and I took a long weekend break away from London to visit my friends in Nottingham where I met Kayode at a nightclub through mutual friends. He was determined to get to know me by all means necessary before the weekend was over haha! Two days later, he came to spend time with me at my friend’s hall of residence and we spent 6 hours in the common room alone talking about everything…
We definitely fell in love on the same night and that was it, two weeks later we were “official”! In December, with the help of my family and closest friends, Kayode popped the question in an intimate proposal at my home and I said “Babe… Omg, I’ve forgotten which hand the ring goes on!” It was the easiest yes.
