Yewande and Posi Were Meant To Be! #MeetTheOgunlesis

Have you ever met someone whose personality simply intrigues you? For Yewande and Posi, the more they got to learn about each other, the deeper they fell in love!

They had several mutual friends and even though they had never met, they had heard a lot about each other. Eventually, fate devised a way for them to meet and that was where the magic began. They clicked instantly and soon, it was all sparks and butterflies! Now they are embarking on a forever journey and we get to catch a glimpse of their sweet love through their pre-wedding photos. These two make such a cute pair and we are so excited for them!

Enjoy their pre-wedding shoot and love story below:

How we met

By the Bride, Yewande:

Once upon a time, on a sunny day at Essex Uni, I attended an open day to explore the campus. As I strolled around, I suddenly bumped into a young man with a massive afro, as if we were back in the ‘60s! Mistaking him for a childhood friend, I called out my friend’s name, only to be met with silence. My friend Shikemi, laughing, said, “I don’t think that’s the same person.” Shrugging it off, we continued our tour of the campus. Fast forward a year, and I enrolled at the same University, with the Afro encounter long forgotten. As I made friends and settled into uni life, I kept hearing about this guy named Posi. “You should meet Posi,” they’d say, or “Have you met Posi yet?” By the third person, I was like, “Whoa! Who is this Posi guy, and what’s so great about him?” 😅

As fate would have it, I eventually met the famous Posi through a mutual friend at a get-together. And guess what? He was the same dude with the afro Lol. He was just as kind as everyone had described! A true gentleman. Posi and I bonded over our shared experiences of having large families and numerous other things. That year, however, was also a tragic one for me, as I lost my dad just a few weeks into starting school. Posi was there for me every step of the way, helping me laugh and stay positive.

Fast forward 10 years from the exact day I said yes to being his girlfriend (13.04.2014), I said yes to being his wife (13.04.2024).

How we met

By the Groom, Posi:

Our journey began in Essex, but our story had already begun long before. I had heard of Yewande during high school through mutual friends, and although we had crossed paths several times prior we never spoke. After a few years, I landed at the University of Essex, and by some stroke of fate, Yewande ended up there too. A friend introduced us, and our conversations sparked an undeniable connection. We began dating, and I fondly remember her asking “Where do you see yourself in a decade?”. I responded, ‘Let’s take it one day at a time’, hoping that those days would stretch into years with her. Luckily for me a decade later, she said “I DO” to a lifetime together.

Credits

Bride @yewandefashola

Groom @posi_og

Planner @bisolatrendybee