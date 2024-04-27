Get Into The Weekend Groove With These Amazing Features From #BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly

Connect with us

Weddings

3 hours ago

Hey guys, another beautiful weekend is here! 💃🏻

This is our favourite time of the week and you can guess why already. Yes, it’s a time when we get to relax and also the time when we get to give you a truckload of love and beauty!

This week has been so exciting and all the amazing features on the #BellaNaijaWeddings zone made it so. In case you missed a thing, we’ve got a rundown to help you relish all the sweetness at once. From exciting love stories to captivating inspos and thrilling videos, get ready for a weekend of fun! Click on the title links below for more on each story.

Cheers to a fabulous weekend!

Enjoy The Opulence of Culture in Marie & Kayode’s Urhobo -Yoruba Trad!

Bask In The Beauty of Culture With Grace and Ife’s Yoruba Trad

Ntito & John Took It From the DMs to Forever! Enjoy Their Pre-wedding Shoot

Grace Prayed To Find Her Person and Ife Came Along The Next Day!

Amanda & Toyosi’s Romantic Rooftop Proposal Is The Magic Your Day Needs!

Pamela & Bobby’s Love Journey Took Off At The Airport 10 Years Ago! #Bam2024

Achieve The Ultimate Slay On Your Igbo Trad With This Lovely Inspo

Look Beautiful In Blue On Your Yoruba Trad With This Stylish Inspo

Look Effortlessly Chic On Your Civil Wedding With This Charming Inspo

Igbo Brides-to-be! This Beauty Look Ticks all The Boxes For a Regal Bridal Slay

10 Glamorous Bridal Inspos From AMVCA Through The Years

Dapper Groom Goals: 10 Stylish Picks From Past AMVCA Editions

Chidera & Olayinka’s Vow Ceremony Was All Shades of Beautiful! #Dash24

This Lovely Bride Fulfilled A Promise To Her Niece – Enjoy The Video

This Igbo Groom Introducing His Yoruba Bride To His Family Will Make You Smile

This Bride’s Bibife Rites Will Have You Appreciating The Kalabari Culture

