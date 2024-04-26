Connect with us

Weddings

Theophilus Sunday & Ashlee Are Forever One! Enjoy Their Official Wedding Video

We are still hung over the beautiful wedding of Theophilus Sunday and Ashlee which took place some weeks ago. In case you missed the wedding, this lovely video recap is the perfect opportunity to catch up.

They exchanged heartfelt vows in the presence of their loved ones and after they were pronounced husband and wife, they had a wedding reception and it was such a wholesome moment. A major highlight was when the gospel minister led an intense worship session that moved everyone. The #SailingToSunday wedding was indeed one for the books and you will be glued to your screen as you watch their wedding video.

Enjoy the video below:

Credits

Featured Image @kennedyamaku
Videography @wrgoimagery

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,
visit www.bellanaijawedbellanaijaweddings.com

