Wana Udobong Explores the Power of Storytelling and Resilience on “Crushing On My Girlfriends” Podcast

This episode of the “Crushing on My Girlfriends” podcast by Chinedu Iroche features the poet Wana Udobong (Ms Wanawana). While Wana defines herself as a storyteller, Chinedu believes she is more than that – describing her as multifaceted, multitalented, and a self-proclaimed ‘Woman of Multitude.’

In this conversation, they talk about how she realised the power she possessed in her hands, her uncanny gift of turning trauma into art, and much more.

Watch here: