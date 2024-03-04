Beauty
From Nigeria to Botswana, Meet the African Queens Competing at the 71st Miss World Pageant
The 71st Miss World Pageant is just around the corner, with beauty queens from around the world preparing for the grand finale at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai on Saturday, March 9th.
Hosted by India, this year’s Miss World kicked off on February 18, featuring a three-week schedule of events held at multiple locations, including the Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.
With 120 contestants from across the globe, participants will engage in various competitions and charitable initiatives, as they compete for the prestigious crown and title. Representing Nigeria in the 71st Miss World Pageant is Ada Eme, winner of the Most Beautiful Girl In Nigeria, 2022.
Stay tuned as BN keeps you updated on all the highlights from the competition. But first, let’s take a moment to meet the remarkable African beauty queens competing for the Miss World 2024 title.
Nigeria – Ada Eme
Age: 25
Occupation: Events Organiser
Height: 182
Language: Igbo and English
Bio: Ada currently works as an events organiser and she’s studying for a degree in Peace and Conflict. She would one day like to work for the United Nations. She has set up a scholarship called ‘Ada Goes to School’, providing 100 scholarships for children. Ada’s life motto is “Don’t tell me the sky is the limit when there are footsteps on the moon.”
Angola – Florinda Jose
Age: 23
Occupation: Primary School Teacher
Height: 185
Language: Portuguese, Umbundu and English
Bio: Florinda is a graduate of educational sciences and currently works as a primary school teacher. She enjoys reading, dancing and playing the traditional percussion drum from Angola. Florinda’s life motto is “The most important thing in my life is being able to wake up every morning with the strength to do better and better.”
Botswana – Lesogo Chombo
Age: 24
Occupation: Attorney
Height: 175
Language: Setswana and English
Bio: Lesego currently practises as an attorney at the High Courts of Botswana and has ambitions of opening up her law firm. She enjoys singing, and playing the guitar, and counts baseball and swimming among her sporting interests. Lesogo’s life motto is “The most important thing in my life is being able to wake up every morning with the strength to do better and better.”
Cameroon – Julia Edima
Age: 28
Occupation: Managing director of a travel agency, Actress, and Model
Height: 175
Language: French, English and German
Bio: Julia has a master’s degree in communication and works as a managing director of a travel agency and an actress. She has a foundation aimed at promoting mental health and has ambitions to open a centre to help those with mental health issues. Julia’s life motto is “My strength is my resilience. I have survived through my trauma, and that has shaped me. I can now adapt myself to just about anything. I am also a very sociable person and have a great sense of humour.”
Cote D’ivoire – Mylene Djihony
Age: 26
Occupation: Sales and Marketing Manager
Height: 175
Language: French
Bio: Mylene has a degree in marketing and communication and is currently working as a sales and marketing manager. She has ambitions to set up her agency to support companies with their branding and imaging. Her proudest moment was when she launched an activities programme in the largest psychiatric hospital in Cote D’Ivoire.
Ethiopia – Rgat Afewerki Ybrah
Age: 23
Occupation: Fashion and Commercial Model
Height: 176
Language: Tigrigna, Amharic and English
Bio: Rgat’s childhood of barefoot journeys to school on dusty roads shaped her passion for uplifting women and girls in her community. Through her “Beauty with a Purpose” project, she provides essential supplies to girls, breaks taboos around menstruation, and supports the resilient “Women of Burden” in the Entoto Mountains.
Ghana – Miriam Xorlasi
Age: 24
Occupation: Ewe Langauge Teacher
Height: 170
Language: English, Ewe, Twi
Bio: Currently an Ewe Language teacher, Miriam has ambitions of running her restaurant as well as building a special school for children with disabilities. She enjoys traditional Ghanaian dancing and cooking and her proudest moment was seeing her mother’s face when she graduated from the Teacher Training College.
Guinea – Makia Bamba
Age: 25
Occupation: Call Centre Agent
Height: 170
Language: French, Susu, Konaike
Bio: Makia has a degree in hotel management and a degree in business management in renewable energy. She has future ambitions to be an ambassador for the preservation of the environment having already created her foundation to help with this problem. Her proudest moment was being received by the President of her country.
Guinea Bissau – Mirla Freira Dabo
Age: 26
Occupation: Student, Model and Seamstress
Height: 175
Language: Portuguese and English
Bio: Mirla is currently studying fashion design. She also works as a model and seamstress. She enjoys cooking, drawing and keeping fit. Mirla’s proudest moment was winning her first international title of Top Model in 2019.
Kenya – Chantou Kwamboka
Age: 26
Occupation: Catwalk coach, Model, and Actress
Height: 170
Language: Portuguese and English
Bio: Chantou’s passion for modelling started when she was a kid, and in her first year at university, she won the Miss Maseno University 1st runner position. Chantou loves travelling, art, and skateboarding.
Lesotho – Poelano Mothisi
Age: 24
Occupation: Transcriptionist
Height: 155
Language: Sesotho, English and French
Bio: Poelano currently works as a transcriptionist, and hopes to one day, have a couture evening-wear fashion line. Her life motto is “No matter what just go for it.”
Liberia – Veralyn Vonleh
Age: 21
Occupation: Student
Height: 165
Language: English and French
Bio: Varalyn has a degree in business and administration. She has ambitions to one day be the CEO of her own company and feels very honoured at the moment to serve her country on a world stage.
Morocco – Sonia Ait Mansour
Age: 27
Occupation: Biochemistry Engineer and Model
Height: 173
Language: Local Arabic, French, English and German
Bio: Sonia currently works as a biochemistry engineer in a pharmaceutical and medical company as well as a model. She would one day like to be a director of a research lab focusing on mental health and develop a life coaching service for women. Sonia has a talent for oriental dancing, travelling, and hiking and has a brown belt in judo.
Senegal – Fatou Lo
Age: 22
Occupation: Student
Height: 188
Language: Wolof French and English
Bio: Fatou is studying for a degree in Quality Hygiene, Security and the Environment and would like to work for an NGO as a humanitarian worker. The proudest moment of her life was when she decided to live her life how she wanted it. Her life motto is “Man is man’s remedy.”
Sierra Leone – Daizy Abdulai
Age: 21
Occupation: Student
Height: 170
Language: English, Krio and Mende
Bio: Mujeh is currently pursuing an honours degree in chemistry at Fourah Bay College, University of Sierra Leone. She aspires to become Sierra Leone’s first fragrance chemist when she completes her degree. She also serves as the Vice President of the Chemistry Society at Fourah Bay College, USL. Her motto is “No dream is invalid.”
Somalia – Bahja Mohamoud
Age: 23
Occupation: Student and a Health Practitioner
Height: 171
Language: Somali, English, Arabic and Swahili
Bio: Bahja is currently a medical student and a health practitioner. She has ambitions to be a family doctor who specialises in paediatrics and women’s health. Her hobbies include water sports, playing the piano and violin and volunteering for animal shelters. Her proudest moment is becoming the first of her ten siblings to go to university. Her motto is “You go faster alone, but you go further together.”
South Africa – Claude Mashego
Age: 24
Occupation: Medical Doctor
Height: 168
Language: English, Sepedi, Xitsonga, Setswana, Zulu, Sotho, Xhosa, siSwati, Venda
Bio: After completing her degree in medicine and surgery, Claude now works as a doctor and has future ambitions to work in public health governance and policy making. She has spent the last two years working as a medical intern in the largest hospital in Africa and the third largest in the world. Her motto is “We are all forever students of life and will always know in part. Keep learning and growing, and don’t let anyone tell you otherwise.”
Togo – Chimène Moladja
Age: 24
Occupation: Student
Height: 180
Language: English and French
Bio: Chimène completed her first degree in bachelor of arts and is now studying for a master’s degree in international trade, transit and consignments. Her ambition is to become an international businesswoman or an actor. She enjoys sports, climbing and traditional dancing.
Uganda – Hannah Tumukunde
Age: 20
Occupation: Student
Height: 175
Language: English, Swahili, Luganda and Runyakitara
Bio: Hannah is currently a student and has ambitions to be either a lawyer, a TV anchor or a travel journalist. She is an advocate for quality education for children and enjoys playing basketball and tennis.
Zimbabwe – Nokuntenda Marumbwa
Age: 20
Occupation: Make-up artist and Nail Technician.
Height: 171
Language: English and Shona
Bio: Besides being a make-up artist and nail technician, Nokutenda is also studying for a degree in social work. She would like to work for the government, NGOs and the United Nations and address critical issues such as food security, nutrition and poverty eradication through supporting charitable causes.