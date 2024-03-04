From Nigeria to Botswana, Meet the African Queens Competing at the 71st Miss World Pageant

Stay tuned as BN keeps you updated on all the highlights from the competition. But first, let’s take a moment to meet the remarkable African beauty queens competing for the Miss World 2024 title.

Nigeria – Ada Eme

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐀𝐃𝐀 𝐄𝐌𝐄 | 𝐌𝐈𝐒𝐒 𝐖𝐎𝐑𝐋𝐃 𝐍𝐈𝐆𝐄𝐑𝐈𝐀 2022 🌍 (@ada_eme)

Age: 25

Occupation: Events Organiser

Height: 182

Language: Igbo and English

Bio: Ada currently works as an events organiser and she’s studying for a degree in Peace and Conflict. She would one day like to work for the United Nations. She has set up a scholarship called ‘Ada Goes to School’, providing 100 scholarships for children. Ada’s life motto is “Don’t tell me the sky is the limit when there are footsteps on the moon.”

Angola – Florinda Jose

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Florinda José (@miss_world_angola_2022)

Age: 23

Occupation: Primary School Teacher

Height: 185

Language: Portuguese, Umbundu and English

Bio: Florinda is a graduate of educational sciences and currently works as a primary school teacher. She enjoys reading, dancing and playing the traditional percussion drum from Angola. Florinda’s life motto is “The most important thing in my life is being able to wake up every morning with the strength to do better and better.”

Botswana – Lesogo Chombo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lesego Chombo (@lesego_chombo)

Age: 24

Occupation: Attorney

Height: 175

Language: Setswana and English

Bio: Lesego currently practises as an attorney at the High Courts of Botswana and has ambitions of opening up her law firm. She enjoys singing, and playing the guitar, and counts baseball and swimming among her sporting interests. Lesogo’s life motto is “The most important thing in my life is being able to wake up every morning with the strength to do better and better.”

Cameroon – Julia Edima

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Julia Samantha Edima (@juliasamanthaedima)

Age: 28

Occupation: Managing director of a travel agency, Actress, and Model

Height: 175

Language: French, English and German

Bio: Julia has a master’s degree in communication and works as a managing director of a travel agency and an actress. She has a foundation aimed at promoting mental health and has ambitions to open a centre to help those with mental health issues. Julia’s life motto is “My strength is my resilience. I have survived through my trauma, and that has shaped me. I can now adapt myself to just about anything. I am also a very sociable person and have a great sense of humour.”

Cote D’ivoire – Mylene Djihony

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mylene Djihony (@mylene_djihony)

Age: 26

Occupation: Sales and Marketing Manager

Height: 175

Language: French

Bio: Mylene has a degree in marketing and communication and is currently working as a sales and marketing manager. She has ambitions to set up her agency to support companies with their branding and imaging. Her proudest moment was when she launched an activities programme in the largest psychiatric hospital in Cote D’Ivoire.

Ethiopia – Rgat Afewerki Ybrah

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rgat Afewerki Ybrah (@rgatafewerk)

Age: 23

Occupation: Fashion and Commercial Model

Height: 176

Language: Tigrigna, Amharic and English

Bio: Rgat’s childhood of barefoot journeys to school on dusty roads shaped her passion for uplifting women and girls in her community. Through her “Beauty with a Purpose” project, she provides essential supplies to girls, breaks taboos around menstruation, and supports the resilient “Women of Burden” in the Entoto Mountains.

Ghana – Miriam Xorlasi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miss World Ghana 2022/23 (@miriamxorlasi)

Age: 24

Occupation: Ewe Langauge Teacher

Height: 170

Language: English, Ewe, Twi

Bio: Currently an Ewe Language teacher, Miriam has ambitions of running her restaurant as well as building a special school for children with disabilities. She enjoys traditional Ghanaian dancing and cooking and her proudest moment was seeing her mother’s face when she graduated from the Teacher Training College.

Guinea – Makia Bamba