These 6 Beauty Looks Will Inspire Your Glam For Women's Month Celebrations

Beauty

Hey BellaStylistas,

As you already know, the month of March at BellaNaija Style is dedicated to celebrating the beauty, resilience, strength, and everything that being a woman entails. What better time is there to look your best than during Women’s Month?

Our team has reviewed the trends lately and pulled up these 6 stunning beauty posts from some of our favourite African beauty content creators to inspire your looks all month long. Check them out below:

Kiitan’s Two-Toned Braids + Nude Brown lips

Bisi’s Vintage Braided Updo + a Subtle Facebeat

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BISI AKINS (@bissakins)

Toni Tone’s Sleeked Back Hairstyle + Prominent Blushes

Powede’s Dewy Glam + a curly Updo with side fringes & a centre part

Sharon’s Blonde Haircut + Latte Makeup

Racheal’s Pretty Blowout + Natural-looking Makeup

Whether you are a 4B-4C hair type rocker, a braid lover, or a low-cut girlie, you can make Women’s Month special with intentional beauty choices. The above can be the beginning of your inspiration but don’t let it stop here.

We encourage you to do something special to accentuate and celebrate your beauty this month; and when you do, tag us with #BellaStylista, #BNSWomensMonthChallenge and #BNSWomensMonth24 on social media for a chance to get featured on our page.

Looking for more African fashion and lifestyle updates? Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now!

