Ayo Edebiri's Monochrome Style Choices for the 30th SAG Awards Deserve Your Attention

An Unforgettable Father-Daughter Moment at the 30th SAG Awards Arrivals, Courtesy of Idris & Isan Elba

This Is How To Make Air Fryer French Bread Pizza

Gabriel Afolayan & Oyindamola Sanni Talk About their Roles and More in “Aníkúlápó: Rise of the Spectre”

Victor 'Fa' Fatanmi Talks About How Storytelling Shaped His Life with Peace Itimi

"What We Just Did is the Beginning of the Story. This is Something That'll Continue" - Kunle Afolayan on "Aníkúlápó: Rise of the Spectre"

Watch Episode 2 of Lilian Afegbai's Comedy Series "Akanchawa Baddie"

You Will Love This Recipe for Authentic Ofe Oha Soup

Watch Episode 6 (S7) of Ndani's TV "Skinny Girl in Transit"

Ibidunni Esho joins Linda & Ibrahim Suleiman on Episode 7 of "Due Parenting Pod"

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Star Actress Ayo Edebiri stepped out in classy monochrome pieces and bagged not one but two SAG Awards winning the “Female Actor in a Comedy Series” and “Ensemble in a Comedy Series” categories.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by LUAR (@luar)

Styled by Danielle Goldberg, The Bear star wore an off-the-shoulder black and white plaid dress from Luar’s Fall/Winter 2023 show. She paired the outfit with black heels, Tabayer Oera’s white gold diamond choker, ear cuff and ring on one of her fingers, and natural-looking makeup with wine lipstick. See below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by E! Entertainment (@eentertainment)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by danielle goldberg (@daniellegoldberg)

Credits

Talent: @ayoedebiri

Stylist: @daniellegoldberg

Jewellery: @tabayer

Dress: @luar

@fashionbombdaily

@eentertainment

