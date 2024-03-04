Ayo Edebiri’s Monochrome Style Choices for the 30th SAG Awards Deserve Your Attention

Star Actress Ayo Edebiri stepped out in classy monochrome pieces and bagged not one but two SAG Awards winning the “Female Actor in a Comedy Series” and “Ensemble in a Comedy Series” categories.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LUAR (@luar)

Styled by Danielle Goldberg, The Bear star wore an off-the-shoulder black and white plaid dress from Luar’s Fall/Winter 2023 show. She paired the outfit with black heels, Tabayer Oera’s white gold diamond choker, ear cuff and ring on one of her fingers, and natural-looking makeup with wine lipstick. See below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fashion Bomb Daily (@fashionbombdaily)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by E! Entertainment (@eentertainment)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by danielle goldberg (@daniellegoldberg)

Credits

Talent: @ayoedebiri

Stylist: @daniellegoldberg

Jewellery: @tabayer

Dress: @luar

@fashionbombdaily

@eentertainment