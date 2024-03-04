An Unforgettable Father-Daughter Moment at the 30th SAG Awards Arrivals, Courtesy of Idris & Isan Elba

One-time sexiest man alive and two-time SAG Awards Winner, Idris Elba, arrived at the 30th SAG Awards in the company of his gorgeous daughter — Isan Elba.

The father-daughter duo served coordinated elegance bringing their quiet luxury fashion A-game with Idris in a black Gucci tuxedo layered with a black shirt and tie which he paired with black patent shoes while Isan paired cute black patent leather pumps with a blue-black vintage dress from Muggler‘s spring ’99 collection.

Isan’s strapless denim dress featured subtle embellishments and a thigh-high slit. She accompanied the outfit with a subtle facebeat and cat eyeliner. For hair, she went with a wavy centre-parted weave.

Watch their arrival clip below:

CREDITS

BellaStylistas: @IdrisElba & @IsanElba

Outfits: @Gucci and @muglerofficial

Photos: Getty via @fashiombombdaily

Video: @enews