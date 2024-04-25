Morayo Afolabi-Brown on Her Career Progression & More on “Omon’s Couch” with Omon Odike

TV host and media personality Morayo Afolabi-Brown takes a seat on “Omon’s Couch” this week. The anchor of the popular breakfast show “Your View” chats with Omon Dike, on her inspiring career progression and the challenges she’s overcome along the way.

This episode dives deep into Morayo’s journey – from her beginnings as deputy director of programmes to her current position as the managing director/chief executive officer of TVC Entertainment.

She doesn’t hold back, she also shares career tips for media professionals aspiring to succeed in the media industry.

Watch here: