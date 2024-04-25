Connect with us

BN TV Cuisine

Jay On Air Shares His Content Creation Journey as he Makes Turmeric Rice & Minced Meat Sauce in Episode 8 of Mercy's Menu

BN TV Career

Morayo Afolabi-Brown on Her Career Progression & More on "Omon's Couch" with Omon Odike

BN TV Music

Shekhinah Drops Music Video For "Risk" feat. Moliy

BN TV Inspired

Wana Udobong Explores the Power of Storytelling and Resilience on “Crushing On My Girlfriends” Podcast

BN TV Music

Watch Joeboy & Jemima Osunde in the Music Video for "Adenuga" feat. Qing Madi

BN TV Career

"Without Adaptability, Nothing Else is Possible" Meg Juma on the "Road to Success" Podcast

BN TV Inspired

Bayo Omoboriowo Shares his Journey to Becoming a Presidential Photographer on the Teju Babyface Podcast

BN TV Music

1da Banton Celebrates Success with Bella Shmurda in "Evidence" Video

BN TV Music

Watch Yadah & Sunmisola Agbebi in Live Version of "Never Seen"

BN TV Movies & TV

Fejiro Meets a Young Playboy in Episode 3 (S1) of "Manless" | Watch

BN TV

Jay On Air Shares His Content Creation Journey as he Makes Turmeric Rice & Minced Meat Sauce in Episode 8 of Mercy’s Menu

Avatar photo

Published

4 hours ago

 on

 

Episode 8 of “Mercy’s Menu” brings together laughter and interesting conversations as content creator Joseph Onaolapo, popularly known as “Jay On Air” joins Mercy Johnson in her kitchen. The duo whipped up a delicious dish of turmeric rice and minced meat sauce while conversing about family, career, and business ventures.

As the episode unfolds, Jay On Air opens up about his journey into content creation, sharing insights into his family background, personality, and aspirations. In addition to providing a glimpse into his personal life, he candidly discusses his relationship status, the nature of his content and his future aspirations.

Watch here:

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

What’s The Point of God’s Eternal Punishment?

What Makes AMVCA Such a Pivotal Part of Africa’s Movie Industry?

Sahndra Fon Dufe: Elevating African Voices and Enriching Futures – My ADIS24 Experience (I)

‘Fúnmilọ́lá Sanya: Chasing Joy in The Face of Death

Chaste Inegbedion: Celebrating Africans Shaping the Technology Narrative
css.php