Jay On Air Shares His Content Creation Journey as he Makes Turmeric Rice & Minced Meat Sauce in Episode 8 of Mercy’s Menu

Episode 8 of “Mercy’s Menu” brings together laughter and interesting conversations as content creator Joseph Onaolapo, popularly known as “Jay On Air” joins Mercy Johnson in her kitchen. The duo whipped up a delicious dish of turmeric rice and minced meat sauce while conversing about family, career, and business ventures.

As the episode unfolds, Jay On Air opens up about his journey into content creation, sharing insights into his family background, personality, and aspirations. In addition to providing a glimpse into his personal life, he candidly discusses his relationship status, the nature of his content and his future aspirations.

Watch here: