Zeelicious Foods Is Redefining Nigerian Dishes in Pursuit of a Healthy Lifestyle as a Knorr Eativist



Today, we are privileged to engage in a conversation with the esteemed Winifred Nwania, popularly known as Zeelicious Foods, a distinguished Knorr Eativist.

Winifred has transformed her passion for cooking into a thriving business, holding impressive titles as a TV cooking show host, cookbook author, and ardent advocate for healthy living.

In this interview, she graciously shares her journey into the culinary world, highlighting her pivotal role as a Knorr Eativist.

Discover the captivating glimpse into Winifred’s commitment to culinary change and her relentless pursuit of promoting a healthier lifestyle through the lens of her remarkable career.

When did you fall in love with cooking, and why?

It wasn’t love at first sight, actually! My first attempt at Jollof at 12 was more of a culinary disaster. But something about the vibrant spices, the smoky aroma, and the sheer determination to conquer this dish sparked something in me.

When I made my second attempt, guided by my Mom’s wisdom, it actually came out looking and tasting like the Jollof I craved, it was pure magic. That’s when the love story with cooking began, a love fueled by creativity, connection, and the joy of bringing smiles to the table

Can you share a childhood recipe you’ve revamped now as a Knorr Eativist to make it healthier without compromising taste?

You definitely can’t go wrong with a classic! My childhood Jollof Rice or our sunday rice and tomato stew has definitely gotten a Knorr Eativist makeover.

Gone are the days of swimming in oil – I now start with a fragrant base of little oil, chopped onions and bell peppers, letting them release their natural sweetness before adding the tomatoes.

And guess what? The flavor is even deeper! Then, I sneak in a whole army of chopped vegetables- they add incredible texture and nutrients without sacrificing that beloved tomatoey goodness. My family still devours it, and they secretly love the extra veggie boost!

Considering your role as a Knorr Eativist, why is it important that people ‘Eat For Good’, and what budget-friendly cooking tips can your audience adopt to make this lifestyle change?

Health is definitely the new wealth, and with a healthy body, there’s no stop to what can be accomplished on the earth. Plus, it has become very essential that people know how easy it is to maintain a healthy lifestyle with all the varied quality of fresh produce that’s in abundance in this part of the world.

Some of my favourite tips for eating healthy meals on a budget include;

– Create a meal plan that’s made up of meals that are prepared with common ingredients.

– Always shop with a list

– If you can, shop your produce at local markets

– Shop vegetables that are grown in Nigeria…they are more affordable.

– When the budget is tight, Knorr seasoning cubes, some pepper and salt are all you need to season your meals.

– Freeze your fruits & vegetables to avoid waste.

– Planting a garden of some common leafy vegetables & fruits is a great way to save money and have fresh produce at your fingertip.

– Never ever throw away your leftovers.

Sponsored Content