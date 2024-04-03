BN TV
Watch Zeelicious & Mercy Johnson Okojie Make Spaghetti & Curry Sauce in this Episode of “Mercy’s Menu”
This episode of “Mercy’s Menu” has the etiquette coach, Winifred Nwania, join the host Mercy Johnson Okojie in her kitchen, to whip up a yummy dish of “Spaghetti and Curry Sauce.”
But before diving into the kitchen, they talked about the fascinating differences between chefs, home cooks, and even “mama put.” Is Winifred a foodie? You’ll get to find it out in this episode.
In the previous episode, Kiekie made a tasty meal of Seafood Okra Soup and Plantain Swallow. Watch it here.
Watch Winifred make spaghetti and curry sauce: