Seafood Okra Soup & A Chat – Kiekie is a Guest on Episode 2 (S4) of Mercy’s Menu

This week on “Mercy’s Menu,” influencer, actor and businesswoman, “Kiekie,” joins the host Mercy Johnson Okojie for a delightful cooking and conversation session.

In this episode, Kiekie prepares a tasty meal of Seafood Okra Soup and Plantain Swallow. The duo also discussed how Kiekie balances marriage, motherhood and her career. Not only that, Kiekie shares how she found inspiration from singing for her daughter to set up an NGO that brings hope to women.

