Justin Timberlake Features Fireboy DML on His Latest Album "Everything I Thought It Was"

Kunle Remi & Bimbo Ademoye Review Ajebo's Skits & More on "The Buffet"

Watch! Funsho Adeolu Talks About Relocation, Nollywood & Politics with Teju Babyface

Nothing Can Take Timi Dakolo's Joy in "Omo Ayo" Music Video

New Music: Spectaniella - Love

New Music + Video: Kolaboy feat. Jayden - Ugomma

Watch Amaarae's New Music Video for "Angels In Tibet"

Diane & Tokan Meet for the First in Episode 8 (S1) of "Dear Diane"

It's All About Apologies in Episode 5 (S2) of "When Are We Getting Married?"

5 Fun Ways To Celebrate Women's Month On A Budget

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Nigerian afrobeat singer Fireboy DML has teamed up with American singer and composer Justin Timberlake on “Liar,” the seventh track on Timberlake’s latest album “Everything I Thought It Was.”

The album marks Timberlake’s first solo album release in five years and his sixth studio album. Released via RCA Records, “Everything I Thought It Was” also features the ex-bandmates of NSYNC along with rapper and singer Tobe Nwigwe.

Watch the visualiser for “Liar”

Stream “Liar” here

