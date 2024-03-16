BN TV
Justin Timberlake Features Fireboy DML on His Latest Album “Everything I Thought It Was”
Nigerian afrobeat singer Fireboy DML has teamed up with American singer and composer Justin Timberlake on “Liar,” the seventh track on Timberlake’s latest album “Everything I Thought It Was.”
The album marks Timberlake’s first solo album release in five years and his sixth studio album. Released via RCA Records, “Everything I Thought It Was” also features the ex-bandmates of NSYNC along with rapper and singer Tobe Nwigwe.
Watch the visualiser for “Liar”
Stream “Liar” here