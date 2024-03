It’s another week of “The Buffet,” and Kunle Remi and Bimbo Ademoye take us down memory lane to review popular skits from House of Ajebo in this episode. They also review comedian Brain Jotter’s “The Gang Leader,” Ruth Kadiri’s “Within Me” and more.

“The Buffet” is a weekly show where we review some of the best Nollywood movies, web series and comedy skits on YouTube.

