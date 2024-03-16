Watch! Funsho Adeolu Talks About Relocation, Nollywood & Politics with Teju Babyface

Connect with us

There are many intriguing facets of Nollywood actor, Funsho Adeolu, that might surprise many. He is skilled in taekwondo, is a multi-instrumentalist, can dance quite well and used to be a member of the late Sammy Okposo‘s band.

In this interview with Teju Babyface, he discusses his relocation to the US to join his family, provides insights into his current endeavours, and shares his candid opinions about Nollywood actors who venture into politics.

Watch.

