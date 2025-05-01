From Mohbad’s Tribute to Qing Madi’s Big Win | Here’s What Went Down at the 2025 Headies

The 2025 Headies Awards brought together artists and entertainers from across the continent for a night of music, fashion, and recognition. Held in Lagos, the show featured performances, tributes, and appearances that marked another major moment for African music and culture.

The night opened with Blaqbonez performing ‘Like Ice Spice,’ followed by Ayomaff with ‘Dealer‘ and Qing Madi with ‘American Love.’

The Orchestra Choir followed with a vocal performance. Odumodublvck performed Pity This Boy,’ and LAX followed with ‘Caro.’ During his set, Juma Jux stepped down from the stage for a sweet moment with his wife, joining her in a short choreography, that made one of the night’s most heartwarming scenes.

Performances continued with Shallipopi‘s ‘Cast’ and ‘Laho,’ keeping the energy high throughout the evening.

The red carpet featured appearances by the newly weds Juma Jux and Priscilla Ojo, Chioma Goodhair, Waje, Liquorose, Farouq Oreagba, Annie Macaulay, AY Makun, Bovi, and more celebrities.

King of Steez (Farouq Oreagba) made a striking appearance, while Annie Macaulay walked the stage in a bold look before presenting an award.

Comedy legends AY Makun and Bovi brought light moments to the show, adding humour and presence to the evening.

Kunle Remi and Bambam brought full Odogwu and Achalugo vibes as they presented the award for Best Vocal Performance (Male), adding flair and elegance to the stage.

One emotional moment came when Tems’ mother presented an award, which Tems won for Best Recording of the Year.

The emotions swelled once more when the family of the late Mohbad stepped forward to receive his posthumous award for Best Street Hop Artist. His wife gave a short moving speech and a tribute that celebrated his life and music.

Davido made an appearance during the show, and Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo–Olu was also present.

As the evening drew to a close, Flavour took the stage for a performance that marked the end of the ceremony. His rich voice and commanding presence brought the night full circle, leaving the audience with a lingering sense of pride, unity, and celebration.

See more highlights below:

