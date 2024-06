Ayo Maff and Fireboy DML are giving fans a fresh take on the single “Dealer.” The single was released in April, by Ayo Maff featuring Fireboy DML, and this time, they team up for an acoustic rendition.

In the video, the duo strips down the song, delivering a chilled and relaxed performance. They’re accompanied by a soulful guitarist and a gentle pianist, creating a soulful atmosphere.

