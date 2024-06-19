Connect with us

BN TV Cuisine

No Fresh Tomatoes? No Problem! Ify's Kitchen Saves the Day with This Cucumber Stew

BN TV Music

This Acoustic Rendition of "Dealer" by Ayo Maff & Fireboy DML is Giving Chill Vibes | Watch

BN TV Inspired Living Style

Cuppy Is in Her Upcycling Era: Watch Her Sustainability Conversation on the SATCoL Podcast

BN TV Music Style

Tyla Reveals All About Her Viral Sand Dress on The Kelly Clarkson Show | Watch

BN TV Music

Adewale Ayuba Talks Fuji Music & Maintaining Relevance with Teju Babyface

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Watch the Trailer of Emmanuel Iren's "What About Us?" Starring Kunle Remi, Folu Storms & Uzor Arukwe

BN TV Inspired Living Music

Adekunle Gold Talks About Sickle Cell Advocacy on CNN’s African Voices Changemakers

BN TV Music

Ayra Starr's 22nd Birthday Celebration Was A Double Dose of Fun | Watch the Highlights

BN TV Relationships

Who Should Say "I Love You" First? Watch Akah & Claire Nnani Share Their Thoughts

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Sola Fola-Alade Debuts Film "Stolen" Starring Genoveva Umeh, Seun Ajayi & Demi Banwo

BN TV

No Fresh Tomatoes? No Problem! Ify’s Kitchen Saves the Day with This Cucumber Stew

Avatar photo

Published

1 hour ago

 on

The prices of fresh tomatoes keep soaring, and for many Nigerians, that’s a big issue as stews – a staple served with white rice – and soups are becoming a challenge to make affordably.

So, no fresh tomatoes? Don’t worry. Ify’s Kitchen has got you. In this video, she shows how to make an amazing stew with cucumber as a clever substitute for fresh tomatoes. This stew is flavourful, and you won’t miss the traditional ingredient.

For this stew, she uses some tomato paste, scotch bonnet peppers, and of course, some cucumbers which provide more volume for the stew. Chicken is her protein of choice, but feel free to customise it with your favourite protein. A blend of curry powder, bay leaf, dried thyme, and ginger-garlic paste completes the aromatic base.

Watch below:

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

Mathew Agono Narrates His Modelling Journey and His Work & Life in Dubai

Kosisochukwu Ugorji: How I Overcame Academic Struggles to Achieve a 4.06 GPA at Columbia University

Money Matters With Nimi: Financial Strategies Fathers Can Adopt for Better Family Security

Father’s Day 2024: Babajide Duroshola Shares Tips on Balancing Career with Fatherhood

Chaste Inegbedion: Exploring The Importance of Fatherhood in “Bad Boys”
css.php