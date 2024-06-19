No Fresh Tomatoes? No Problem! Ify’s Kitchen Saves the Day with This Cucumber Stew

The prices of fresh tomatoes keep soaring, and for many Nigerians, that’s a big issue as stews – a staple served with white rice – and soups are becoming a challenge to make affordably.

So, no fresh tomatoes? Don’t worry. Ify’s Kitchen has got you. In this video, she shows how to make an amazing stew with cucumber as a clever substitute for fresh tomatoes. This stew is flavourful, and you won’t miss the traditional ingredient.

For this stew, she uses some tomato paste, scotch bonnet peppers, and of course, some cucumbers which provide more volume for the stew. Chicken is her protein of choice, but feel free to customise it with your favourite protein. A blend of curry powder, bay leaf, dried thyme, and ginger-garlic paste completes the aromatic base.

Watch below: