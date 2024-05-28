Connect with us

Enioluwa, Waje, Shaffy Bello & Other Stars Celebrate Children’s Day with a Beautiful Rendition of "We Are The World"

Get Your Summer Glow On With The Sunset Blush Trend | WATCH

Watch Akah & Claire Nnani Answer Viewers' Questions on Relationships, Faith & More

Children's Day: These Timeless Tracks Celebrate The Coolest Kids We Know!

“Nigerian Idol” Season 9 Heats Up with Top 10 Live Performances | Watch

Watch Tems Explain "Love Me Jeje" her Love Language & More on the "Chicken Soup Date"

Bimbo Akintola, Femi Branch & Ekpenyong Bassey Inyang Star in "Higher Crime" | Watch Trailer

Will Fejiro Find Love with Mr. Alagba Shine Shine? | Find Out in Episode 8 of "Manless"

D'Banj's "Since' 04" Music Video is a Nostalgic Trip Down Memory Lane

Zozo's Hustle Begins! Watch Episodes 1 & 2 of "My Name Is Zozo"

Avatar photo

Published

25 mins ago

 on

Children’s Day in Nigeria is always a blast for kids, and this year was extra special thanks to a performance by some amazing celebrities. Stars from all over the place – film, music, talk shows, fashion, even cooking shows – joined forces to sing a beautiful version of “We Are The World,” that famous song by Michael Jackson and Lionel Richie.

“We Are The World” holds a special place in many hearts, a timeless reminder of our responsibility to create a safe and nurturing world for children. These celebrities, including, Enioluwa Adeoluwa, Bisola Aiyeola, Toke Makinwa, Sola Sobowale, Hilda Baci, Shaffy Bello, Ify Mogekwu (Ify’s Kitchen), Kate Henshaw, Taymesan, Steve Chuks, Toyin Abraham Ajeyemi, Korty, Chimezie Imo, Odunlade Adekola, Asogwa Alexandra (Alex Unusual), Veekee James Atere, Okusaga Adeoluwa, Chef T (Diary of a kitchen lover), poured their hearts into the song alongside music artists like Waje Iruobe, Praiz, Korede Bello and Progress.

The focus wasn’t just on perfect singing – it was about coming together for the children. Everyone sang the song with heart. The kids in the audience were super pumped, especially when it came to singing the catchy chorus together.

“We all came together to sing “We Are The World” originally composed by Michael Jackson and Lionel Richie to celebrate the children in Nigeria on our country’s Children’s Day. We hope you enjoy this rendition. Please leave a prayer for our children before you go,” Enioluwa said.

Watch their inspiring performance below:

