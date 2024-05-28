Get Your Summer Glow On With The Sunset Blush Trend | WATCH

Hey Bellastylistas, summer is around the corner!

As you enjoy the warmth and vibrancy of the sunny season, you may consider capturing the season’s theme on your cheeks! The “Sunset Blush“ trend is taking the beauty world by storm, offering a fresh and effortless way to achieve a natural radiant look!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kadija Ali (@kaadijaa)

You may wonder, what is this sunset blush?

It uses a blend of pink and orange liquid blushes (or close alternatives) with a liquid highlighter to recreate the hues of a summer sky at dusk. Can you imagine the seamless transition of shades well blended on the apples of your cheeks? No worries if you can’t, these videos below will help. Tap on each of them to watch:

She’s definitely one of the faces that blew up the Sunset Blush trend on social media. Check out Alissa Holmes‘ Sunset Blush placement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alissa Holmes (@alissajanay)

This is a perfect summer beauty look because it embodies the vibrant vibes of the season, it is easy to achieve, and it is perfect for minimal as well as heavy makeup wearers. The Sunset Blush flatters a wide range of skin tones. It complements sun-kissed skin and keys wells into summer makeup palettes.

Would you try it? See more ladies rocking the trend below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tiana Michelle (@tiana.my)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KAM <3 (@kamillegregory)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Soms (@somto_agwu)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sharnté Parkes (@sharnteparkes)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by UFELI AJEKA (@monettebeauties)

With its versatility and undeniable glow, the sunset blush is a perfect way for trendy BellaStylistas to step up a boring makeup routine with summer magic.

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!