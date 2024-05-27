Watch Akah & Claire Nnani Answer Viewers’ Questions on Relationships, Faith & More

Akah and Claire Nnani are putting the spotlight on their viewers in the latest episode of their YouTube channel. The couple invited viewers to submit questions, and to their surprise, they received a ton of thoughtful questions.

The questions ranged from navigating love and finances to dealing with body image insecurities. The viewers were also curious about how Akah’s acting career impacts their relationship, their favorite biblical figures, and the importance of praying together. The couple even shared their personal prayer routines and how they resolve conflicts as a team.

But it wasn’t all deep questions. One viewer sought advice on managing excessive hair growth, and Claire generously offered some helpful tips.

Watch the episode below: