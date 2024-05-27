Connect with us

BN TV Sweet Spot

Children's Day: These Timeless Tracks Celebrate The Coolest Kids We Know!

BN TV Relationships

Watch Akah & Claire Nnani Answer Viewers' Questions on Relationships, Faith & More

BN TV Music

“Nigerian Idol” Season 9 Heats Up with Top 10 Live Performances | Watch

BN TV Music

Watch Tems Explain "Love Me Jeje" her Love Language & More on the "Chicken Soup Date"

BN TV Movies Nollywood

Bimbo Akintola, Femi Branch & Ekpenyong Bassey Inyang Star in "Higher Crime" | Watch Trailer

BN TV Movies & TV

Will Fejiro Find Love with Mr. Alagba Shine Shine? | Find Out in Episode 8 of "Manless"

BN TV Music

D'Banj's "Since' 04" Music Video is a Nostalgic Trip Down Memory Lane

BN TV Movies & TV

Zozo's Hustle Begins! Watch Episodes 1 & 2 of "My Name Is Zozo"

BN TV Music

Zoro Swagbag Switches Up His Style with New Single "Gangan"

BN TV Music

Styl-Plus' "Olufunmi" Gets a Reimagined Version feat. ID Cabasa, Fireboy DML, OdumoduBlvck, Boj & Joeboy

BN TV

Children’s Day: These Timeless Tracks Celebrate The Coolest Kids We Know!

Avatar photo

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Every May 27th in Nigeria is a day to celebrate the coolest little people we know – children. This special day isn’t just about cake and presents (although those are great too). It’s a national reminder for grown-ups to hold onto those cherished childhood memories and shower some extra love on the next generation.

Children’s Day in Nigeria is always a blast for kids. School’s out for the day, which means it’s time for funfairs, parades, and all sorts of exciting activities. But this day is about more than just celebrating the fun of being a kid. It’s also a chance to recognise the importance of children’s health, education, and well-being.

Speaking of childhood fun, do you remember those catchy tunes that used to get stuck in your head? Songs like “Duduke” or “Kuchi Kuchi” might seem simple now, but they’re timeless classics that can still bring a smile to any kid’s face (and maybe even a grown-up’s too).

In honour of Children’s Day, here are some timeless track to celebrate the kids:

Duduke” by Simi

Kuchi Kuchi” by J’odie

Wilmer” by Patoranking

Joy Joy Joy” by Destiny Kids

The Earlier The Better” by Oyerigha Echo Toikumoh 

Happy Birthday” by Simi featuring Adekunle Gold

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

Children’s Day 2024: These Animations by Nigerians Are Perfect for Your Kids

Olufunke Olumide: Could the Multifamily Office Approach Be Adopted into The ‘‘Nwa Boi’’ Practice?

Harriet Chebet Healed Herself of Period Pains, Now She’s Building a Thriving Herbal Business in Kenya

Bella Okagbue Shares How She Handles Fame and Her Fashion Inspiration in Today’s “Doing Life With…”

Making Money and Finding Your Voice in the Creator Economy
css.php