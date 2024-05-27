Children’s Day 2024: These Animations by Nigerians Are Perfect for Your Kids

Remember when you were little and would stay glued to the TV to watch your favourite cartoons and animations? Yep! Good times. But who says you cannot, even as an adult? It’s Children’s Day today and it’s time to awaken the child in you. To feed our nostalgia and enjoy today – as children that we all still are – we have carefully curated a few fun movies you can watch with your kids. We know that children-themed movies are a wonderful way to entertain kids, but these movies contain not only colourful characters and exciting adventures but also important life lessons. They spark imagination, teach valuable morals, and provide wholesome fun for the whole family.

When choosing these movies, we have considered age-appropriateness and positive messages. Some of these movies are timeless classics that generations have loved, while others are newer releases that bring fresh stories and ideas. From animated tales to live-action adventures, there are options to keep kids engaged and happy. Above all, they are all made by Nigerians. Yes, exciting adventures happen here too. Haha

Malika – Warrior Queen Pilot

Malika: Warrior Queen is set in fifteenth-century West Africa and follows the exploits of Queen and military commander, Malika, who struggles to keep the peace in her ever-expanding empire. Growing up as a prodigy, Malika inherited the crown from her father in the most unusual of circumstances, splitting the Kingdom of Azzaz in half. After years of civil war, Malika was able to unite all of Azzaz, expanding it into one of the largest empires in all of West Africa. But expansion does not come without its costs; enemies begin to rise within her council, and Azzaz grabbed the attention of the most feared superpower the world has ever known: the Songhai Empire. As Malika fights to win the clandestine civil war within the walls of her empire, she must now turn her attention to an indomitable and treacherous foe that plans to vanquish her entire people. From dragons to mythical relics, a feuding royal family and magical swords, the story of Malika: Warrior Queen stays true to the fantasy genre while adding something new by setting familiar concepts in an awe-inspiring African setting.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Lady Buckit and the Motley Mopster

Lady Buckit and the Motley Mopster is a feature-length animated film that follows the adventures of a young girl named Bukky. Living in the town of Badagry, Bukky dreams of a more exciting life. One day, she accidentally falls into a bucket and finds herself in a magical world filled with quirky characters and unexpected challenges. Throughout her journey, Bukky learns valuable lessons about courage, self-discovery, and the importance of family.

Jay Jay: The Chosen One

Inspired by the life of Nigerian football legend Jay-Jay Okocha, Jay Jay: The Chosen One is an animated series that tells the story of a young boy named Jay-Jay who aspires to become a football star. Facing various obstacles and naysayers, Jay-Jay’s journey is filled with determination, hard work, and passion for the sport. Along the way, he discovers the importance of believing in oneself and the power of dreams, proving that with persistence and talent, anything is possible

Iwájú

Iwájú is an upcoming animated series produced by Disney in collaboration with Kugali Media. Set in a futuristic Lagos, Nigeria, the series follows the story of two friends, Tola and Kole, who come from different socio-economic backgrounds. As they navigate their lives in a technologically advanced society, they encounter various challenges and adventures that test their friendship and values. The series delves into themes of inequality, ambition, and the impact of technology on society, offering a unique and thought-provoking narrative.

Mikolo

Mikolo, a film by Niyi Akinmolayan, is filmed in Ondo State, Nigeria, and is a captivating family adventure. Two children, visiting their grandmother, discover the enchanted Irumole forest and a magical creature follows them home without their knowledge, leading to a thrilling holiday filled with unexpected events.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Happy Children’s Day, BNers!