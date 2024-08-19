Connect with us

Dating Tips 101: Akah & Claire Nnani Share Key Questions for the Talking Stage

Published

2 hours ago

 on

New to the dating scene and unsure about what questions to ask your new date? Akah and Claire Nnani have you covered.

In their latest discussion, Akah and Claire offer tips for navigating the talking stage of dating. They emphasise the importance of asking open-ended questions that spark meaningful conversations. Being engaged and present during physical dates is crucial; if you need to step away, it’s polite to inform your date rather than leave abruptly.

Claire encourages being authentic to yourself, while Akah advises knowing and maintaining your values while remaining open to understanding your date’s values. They also dive into a practical list of questions to ask during the early stages of getting to know someone.

Watch the full discussion below:

