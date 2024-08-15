Connect with us

Double Trouble: Wanni X Handi Light Up the BBNaija 'No Loose Guard' House with Twin Style

#BBNaija: Toke Makinwa Ignites the Screen in Red Hot Look on the 2nd Episode of 'The Buzz'

Chidimma Adetshina Accepts Invitation to Compete in Miss Universe Nigeria 2024

#BBNaija: Toke Makinwa Makes a Stylish Return as Host for THE BUZZ, See the Look

Bonang Matheba & Her Nigerian Glamily Delivered a Night of Unmatched Glamour at Miss South Africa Finale

Miss Universe Nigeria Extends Invitation to Chidimma Adetshina After Her Withdrawal from Miss South Africa

10 Breathtaking Face Cards from Ayra Starr

Miss South Africa: 20 Times Natasha Joubert 'ATE Fashion Up' & Left No Crumbs

Life Before #BBNaija: The Different Sides to Anita Ukah – Crowned Beauty Queen & Entrepreneur

Rihanna & Ayra Starr Sport Custom Lauren Austin Costumes for Barbados' Crop Over Festival | WATCH

Published

2 hours ago

The 9th season of  Big Brother Naija, themed No Loose Guard, kicked off with an exciting twist, introducing housemates in pairs. Among them are the stylish inseparable twin sisters, besties, and disc jockeys – Wanni X Handi who are serving a double trouble with a double dose of style.

Known for their unbreakable bond and shared fashion sense, this dynamic duo takes the art of twinning to another level in Big Brother’s house. Whether rocking coordinating hairdos or perfectly matched outfits, Wanni X Handi are setting new standards for twin fashion. See some photos from their stylish moments on the show and before BBNaija below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by WanniXHandi (@wannixhandi)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by WanniXHandi (@wannixhandi)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Wanni Danbaki (@wanni_twinny)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Wanni Danbaki (@wanni_twinny)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Wanni Danbaki (@wanni_twinny)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Wanni Danbaki (@wanni_twinny)

 

Credits:

@wanni_twinny

@handi_twinny

@wannixhandi

