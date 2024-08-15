Double Trouble: Wanni X Handi Light Up the BBNaija ‘No Loose Guard’ House with Twin Style

The 9th season of Big Brother Naija, themed “No Loose Guard”, kicked off with an exciting twist, introducing housemates in pairs. Among them are the stylish inseparable twin sisters, besties, and disc jockeys – Wanni X Handi who are serving a double trouble with a double dose of style.

Known for their unbreakable bond and shared fashion sense, this dynamic duo takes the art of twinning to another level in Big Brother’s house. Whether rocking coordinating hairdos or perfectly matched outfits, Wanni X Handi are setting new standards for twin fashion. See some photos from their stylish moments on the show and before BBNaija below:

Credits:

@wanni_twinny

@handi_twinny

@wannixhandi

