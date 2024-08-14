BBNaija: Toke Makinwa Ignites the Screen in Red Hot Look on the 2nd Episode of ‘The Buzz’

Style star Toke Makinwa is not slowing down her glam as the host of THE BUZZ. The talk show exclusively on Showmax reviews the exciting activities and dives deep into the reality of Big Brother Naija contestants.

Styled by Dahmola on the most interesting episode yet, Toke appeared in a stunning red dress from PK Crotchet aptly named Candy Cain for her second episode featuring media personality Cynthia Okeke & sensational content creator Joseph Onaolapo better known as “Jay On Air“.

The Candy Cain dress featured interesting ball hems that adorned the neck, sleeves, and lower hem, adding a sophisticated touch. The bright red hue of the dress perfectly suited her vibrant personality and her role as the show host.

She paired this eye-catching dress with Loewe’s balloon heels, adding a contemporary twist as the avant-garde balloon heels added a touch of high fashion to the ensemble. Glossy latte makeup, a laid-back blonde hairdo, and simple gold costume earrings were the finishing touches to the look.

CREDITS

BellaStylista: @tokemakinwa

Makeup: @wunmique

Outfit: @pkcrotchet_

Shoes: @loewe

Stylist: @dahmola

Photo: @bangraphy

