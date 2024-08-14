Chidimma Adetshina Accepts Invitation to Compete in Miss Universe Nigeria 2024

Connect with us

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Chidimma Adetshina has officially entered the Miss Universe Nigeria 2024 pageant, following a recent invitation from its organisers. This comes after she withdrew as a finalist from the Miss South Africa pageant due to controversy surrounding her Nigerian heritage.

Representing Taraba State, Chidimma expressed her excitement in a heartfelt acceptance video, where she thanked Silverbird Group, the event’s organisers, and shared her anticipation for the journey ahead.

“I have decided to participate in the Miss Universe Nigeria 2024 beauty pageant… I am looking forward to participating in Africa’s most prestigious beauty pageant – Miss Universe Nigeria,” she said.

Watch her acceptance video below:

