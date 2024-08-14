Asake Treats Fans to a Live Mashup of His Latest Hits in the “Lungu Boy Experience”

Asake took the stage as a DJ, treating fans to a thrilling “Lungu Boy Experience” with live mashups from his latest album, “Lungu Boy.” The performance, held in an intimate setting, saw Asake mixing his new tracks while fans vibed to the beats in real time.

“Lungu Boy” marks Asake’s third studio album and features collaborations with Ludmilla, Central Cee, Stormzy, Travis Scott, and Wizkid. This latest release follows his earlier albums—“Work Of Art” (2023) and “Mr Money With The Vibe” (2022).

“Lungu Boy” represents a new iteration of Afrobeats, embracing a fusion of domestic and international influences. “It’s a new field,” Asake says. “I refuse to limit myself and strive to share my African heritage with the world through a blend that goes beyond just a sound.”

Watch below: