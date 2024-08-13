D’banj’s New Album Trailer Brings Don Jazzy & Gideon Okeke to the Screen

The Kokomaster himself, D’banj, is revving up the excitement for his upcoming album, “The Entertainer D’Sequel,” set to drop on Friday, August 16th.

In a preview, he’s released a trailer that features an all-star lineup, including Mavin Records’ Don Jazzy, Nollywood star Gideon Okeke, media personality Folajimi Akinsola, and himself, D’banj in action.

Earlier this year, in May, D’banj celebrated two decades in music with the release of his single “04.” He followed it up in June with “Koko,” a modern twist on his classic hit “Tongolo” from his 2005 debut album “No Long Thing,” and “Worthy,” a collaboration with Senegalese legend Youssou N’Dour and Nigerian-American “The Voice” contestant Chechi Sarai. All these tracks are part of his forthcoming album.

Watch the trailer below: