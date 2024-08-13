Connect with us

Tems’ “Love Me Jeje,” Rema’s “Yayo” & Tyla’s “Jump” Among Barack Obama’s 2024 Summer Playlist

Published

7 hours ago

 on

As he does every year, Barack Obama has shared his summer playlist, showcasing the tracks that have been on heavy rotation for him this season. The former U.S. president describes his playlist as an “eclectic mix,” featuring different artists that reflect his broad musical tastes.

With summer winding down, I wanted to share some songs that I’ve been listening to lately – and it wouldn’t be my playlist if it didn’t include an eclectic mix. I hope you find something new to listen to!

Among the standout artists featured this year are Nigerian stars Tems and Rema, along with South Africa’s Tyla. Tems, who was previously featured on Barack Obama’s end-of-year playlist with “Me & U,” returns with “Love Me Jeje” from her latest album, “Born In The Wild.”

Rema, who had his hit “Calm Down” grace Barack Obama’s 2022 playlist, is back with “Yayo,” the fourth track from his  “HEIS” album, and Tyla, whose Grammy-winning hit “Water” was featured on Barack Obama’s 2023 end-of-the-year playlist, also made an appearance on his 2024 summer playlist with “Jump,” a track from her self-titled album “Tyla,” featuring Gunna and Skillibeng.

