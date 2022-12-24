Burna Boy’s “Last Last,” Ayra Starr’s “Rush” & Rema’s “Calm Down” among Barack Obama’s Favorite Music of 2022

Connect with us

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Barack Obama has released his annual playlist of his favourite songs of the year. Obama is an ardent lover of music and his annual playlists usually features some of the best hits for the year ending. His 2022 year-end playlist features Burna Boy’s “Last Last”, Ayra Starr’s “Rush,” Koffee’s “Pull Up,” and Rema’s “Calm Down.”

“I always enjoy sharing my end of year music playlist with all of you—and this year we heard a lot of great songs. Here are some of my favorites. Are there any songs or artists I should check out?,” the former US President wrote on his Twitter page.

