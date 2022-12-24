Pillow partners With Wizkid for the Vibes on the Beach Concert + They Have Free Tickets up for Grabs

Connect with us

Published

3 mins ago

 on

Pillow, a fast-rising dollar savings app with over 60,000 customers, has entered into an agreement to sponsor ‘Vibes On The Beach With Wizkid’–an event of Toro Entertainment Company

Over the years, December is known to be a period of fun and celebrations that climax with cross-over festivities into the new year. One of the ways Nigerians are known to celebrate is by attending concerts of top artists like Wizkid

This December, Wizkid has two concerts slated for December in Lagos, Vibes On The Beach is the last for the month, and is also tagged as his ‘last Lagos concert in December’. He made mention of this through an Instagram story post. 

Based on his popularity and command of the music scene, there has been a rush for his concert tickets, and here is where Pillow steps in. As an investment firm, Pillow agrees that taking out time to treat oneself to great experiences is a good self-investment. 

However, it also believes that this shouldn’t come at the expense of finances set aside to start the new year. In this light, it has partnered with Toro Entertainment Company to get as many Nigerians as possible to party with Wizkid for NGN0. The firm set up a dedicated site to achieve this goal. 

How to get your free ticket to Wizkid’s last Lagos concert

  1. Download the Pillow App 
  2. Signup using the code: ‘Wizkid’
  3. Make a deposit of NGN1000

You get a $1 bonus on your first deposit and qualify for a raffle to get a free ticket. 

Pillow Fund is how 60,000+ Nigerians invest in dollars with their Naira to earn up to 14% per annum. Nigeria is one of the 50+ countries they currently operate in.

Toro Entertainment Company is a leading entertainment firm in Nigeria with a record of organizing concerts for big names like Wizkid, 2Baba, and Burna Boy.

The information provided here does not translate to investment, financial, or trading advice and should not be treated as such.
Kindly do your due diligence.

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com

