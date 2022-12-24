Take in All the Thrill From the Campari Passion Project Live Last Weekend



Campari Passion Project Live was lit! From the moment guests arrived at Federal Palace Lagos on 18 December 2022, they knew it was going to be one for the record books.

The capacity crowd dropped major flex on the red carpet and made sure to capture some fresh stories for the ‘gram at the larger-than-life photo installations leading into the performance space.

The vibes were felt long before guests reached the stage with classic Campari cocktails flowing, a 360 glam-cam set up in the center of the dancefloor, and large-scale screens surrounding the venue streaming slick imagery and video from the artists and Campari along with a live feed of the hyped audience throughout the night.

The performances were stellar from start to finish, kicking off with news sounds from T-Classic, GoodGirlLA, and a host of Naija’s hottest DJs and hypemen.

Everybody knew what to expect when the headliners, Wande Coal, Kizz Daniels, and 2Baba hit the stage, and they certainly didn’t disappoint.

Check out everything that went down at the epic one-night-only experience that was Campari Passion Project Live!

