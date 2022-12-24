News
Stephanie Busari Announces Engagement to Francois-Xavier Bediham
At an intimate dinner with friends and love ones, award-winning journalist and Senior Editor, Africa at CNN Stephanie Busayo announced her engagement to her boo Francois-Xavier Bediham, showing off her rock as they danced to Yemi Sax playing in the background.
We’re wishing the couple a lifetime of love and happiness.
Watch the video below:
#StephanieBusari @StephanieBusari just announced her engagement to her boo Francois-Xavier Bediham (#FrancoisXavierBediham) 💍 🎉
Congratulations to the happy couple! pic.twitter.com/Pg3XMpplMz
— BellaNaija (@bellanaija) December 24, 2022