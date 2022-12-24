Connect with us

News

Stephanie Busari Announces Engagement to Francois-Xavier Bediham

Events Music News

Pillow partners With Wizkid for the Vibes on the Beach Concert + They Have Free Tickets up for Grabs

Events Music News

Take in All the Thrill From the Campari Passion Project Live Last Weekend

News

How to identify the redesigned Naira notes

Events News Promotions

SeamlessHR Close off the Year with a Soiree celebrating Staff & Customers

Events News Promotions

The Balvenie meets Nollywood to celebrate Exceptional Craftsmanship

Events Music News Promotions

Livewire Concerts delivered a Complete Entertainment Experience with 'Kizz Daniel Live in Lagos'

News

Asisat Oshoala receives Pichichi award for the 2021-22 Spain Primera Division Women League Top Scorer 👏👏

Events Movies & TV News Promotions

Celebrities adorned in Hollantex prints to the Palava Movie Premiere | Here's how they looked

News Promotions

A Family's happy Nutri-milk moments shown in a creative video

News

Stephanie Busari Announces Engagement to Francois-Xavier Bediham

Published

5 hours ago

 on

At an intimate dinner with friends and love ones, award-winning journalist and Senior Editor, Africa at CNN Stephanie Busayo announced her engagement to her boo Francois-Xavier Bediham, showing off her rock as they danced to Yemi Sax playing in the background.

We’re wishing the couple a lifetime of love and happiness.

Watch the video below:

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Advertisement

Star Features

#BN2022Epilogues: This Year Drained Eniola But She’s Ready to Bask in the Goodies of the Remaining Days

See Brittle Paper’s 100 Notable African Books of 2022

#BN2022Epilogues: For Oluwadamilola Fisayo, 2022 Had Many Chapters of Beautiful and Challenging Moments

Oluwadamilola Ojikutu: Why You Should Keep a Kudos File

#BNCreativesCorner: Through His Videos, Frank iTom is Building a Happy World & Shaping Social Mindset
css.php