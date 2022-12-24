How to identify the redesigned Naira notes

In a bid to save Nigerians from falling victims to fake Naira notes, the apex bank of the country, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), has released the security features of the redesigned Naira notes.

There had been growing concerns among Nigerians about the possibility of duplicitous elements taking advantage of the situation by counterfeiting the new notes. This release of the security features, however, comes as a relief for everyone.

The public security features of the new ₦200, 500, and ₦1,000 banknotes as released by CBN can be seen in the explanatory photos below:

The current series of ₦200, ₦500 and ₦1,000 notes remain legal tender until the deadline of January 31, 2023.