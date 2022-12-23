Connect with us

Events News Promotions

SeamlessHR Close off the Year with a Soiree celebrating Staff & Customers

Events Music

Black Sherif is Coming to Lagos to Headline Island BlockParty | Get Your Tickets Here

Events Promotions

Brandcom Awards Celebrates Dettol, Harpic, and Mortein on Their Outstanding Achievements for 2022

Events Music

AG Baby took fans on a trip down memory lane with an exciting performance of his famous hits at the CMIYC Lagos concert

Events News Promotions

The Balvenie meets Nollywood to celebrate Exceptional Craftsmanship

Events

#BNRSVP Events this December

Events Music Promotions

Gordon's Team Up With Adekunle Gold to Deliver a Night of Great Music and Premium Gin

Events Music Promotions

Livespot X Festival Closes Out Nigeria's First Ever Entertainment Week Lagos | Here's How It Went

Events Music News Promotions

Livewire Concerts delivered a Complete Entertainment Experience with 'Kizz Daniel Live in Lagos'

Events Promotions

'My Refreshing Thanksgiving Experience': Nnenna Sam-Obioha launches her Unique Gratitude Journal in Lagos

Events

SeamlessHR Close off the Year with a Soiree celebrating Staff & Customers

Published

17 hours ago

 on

Celebrations are important in business, and ‘end of the year’ celebrations are special to reflect on the year and look forward to a new year.

SeamlessHR, a leading African HR and payroll company, definitely agrees, as it recently celebrated staff, customers, and achievements in 2022 at a glamourous end-of-the-year gala at The Five Palms, Oniru, Lagos.

The event opened with a cocktail meet and greet session that allowed guests, staff, and representatives from the hundreds of customers SeamlessHR serves to network and interact with each other.

From the amazing ambience to the beautiful guests in their stunning outfits, the delicately prepared three-course menu, the never-ending flow of drinks from the bar, and even the elegant entertainment choices, it definitely was an event to remember.

SeamlessHR also used the opportunity to appreciate some staff members (AKA Seamstars) for outstanding performance in 2022 with the Seamstar Awards, presented by the Head of HR, Grace Ayibowu.

Customers were not left out either, as SeamlessHR thanked them for their support, loyalty, and trust during the year by introducing the SeamlessHR Customer Awards for the first time ever. These were presented by the Head of Implementation, Innocent Chukwukelu and Lawrence Idems, Lead, Customer Retention at SeamlessHR.

To the delight of all in attendance, SeamlessHR also threw a wild card at the event, announcing that three participants in one of the company’s CSR initiatives, Codeable, would be taken in as interns as the company resumes for the year in 2023.



And the icing on the cake of the beautiful event? A banging afterparty that guests didn’t want to stop. What a way to end the year!

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Advertisement

Star Features

#BN2022Epilogues: This Year Drained Eniola But She’s Ready to Bask in the Goodies of the Remaining Days

See Brittle Paper’s 100 Notable African Books of 2022

#BN2022Epilogues: For Oluwadamilola Fisayo, 2022 Had Many Chapters of Beautiful and Challenging Moments

Oluwadamilola Ojikutu: Why You Should Keep a Kudos File

#BNCreativesCorner: Through His Videos, Frank iTom is Building a Happy World & Shaping Social Mindset
css.php