SeamlessHR Close off the Year with a Soiree celebrating Staff & Customers

Celebrations are important in business, and ‘end of the year’ celebrations are special to reflect on the year and look forward to a new year.

SeamlessHR, a leading African HR and payroll company, definitely agrees, as it recently celebrated staff, customers, and achievements in 2022 at a glamourous end-of-the-year gala at The Five Palms, Oniru, Lagos.

The event opened with a cocktail meet and greet session that allowed guests, staff, and representatives from the hundreds of customers SeamlessHR serves to network and interact with each other.

From the amazing ambience to the beautiful guests in their stunning outfits, the delicately prepared three-course menu, the never-ending flow of drinks from the bar, and even the elegant entertainment choices, it definitely was an event to remember.

SeamlessHR also used the opportunity to appreciate some staff members (AKA Seamstars) for outstanding performance in 2022 with the Seamstar Awards, presented by the Head of HR, Grace Ayibowu.

Customers were not left out either, as SeamlessHR thanked them for their support, loyalty, and trust during the year by introducing the SeamlessHR Customer Awards for the first time ever. These were presented by the Head of Implementation, Innocent Chukwukelu and Lawrence Idems, Lead, Customer Retention at SeamlessHR.

To the delight of all in attendance, SeamlessHR also threw a wild card at the event, announcing that three participants in one of the company’s CSR initiatives, Codeable, would be taken in as interns as the company resumes for the year in 2023.





And the icing on the cake of the beautiful event? A banging afterparty that guests didn’t want to stop. What a way to end the year!

Sponsored Content