Serial Entrepreneur & Medical Doctor Emmanuel Okeleji of SeamlessHR is Our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week!

For our #BellaNaijaMCM feature this week, we shine the light on and celebrate Dr Emmanuel Okeleji, a medical doctor and serial entrepreneur who’s the co-founder/CEO of SeamlessHR, an end-to-end HR software for emerging markets. helps HR managers and companies to find good candidates out of a pile of applicants, onboard them and manage all HR related activities on one portal.

SeamlessHR is a direct pivot from Emmanuel’s Insidify, a social jobs site he founded in 2013 which he says works like “a ‘Google’ for jobs, collating job openings from ALL major Nigerian job sites, company career pages, newspapers and classifieds.”

SeamlessHR, founded in 2017, is now present in Nigeria and Ghana. They also have a stand-alone payroll product which is currently in beta testing.

In his third year in medical school, Emmanuel, with his classmate Deji Lana, co-founded Waressence, an Enterprise Software Development Company serving corporate and government organisations in Nigeria. One of the products they built back then, a software tool for cooperatives, is still in use today.

He’s also the founder of Employment Edge, a graduate finishing school – teaching foreign languages (French, German, Portuguese) and employment etiquette to fresh Nigerian University graduates.

Emmanuel also interned at Goldman Sachs where he worked in the investment banking and securities divisions of the company.

Emmanuel previously served on the founding team of Lifeplan Healthcare Limited as Assistant Project Director on a $100million PE funded multi-specialist hospital project.

We celebrate Emmanuel for being an inspiration in entrepreneurship and for building platforms that positively impact the lives of Africa’s youth.