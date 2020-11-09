Connect with us

Career Features Inspired

Serial Entrepreneur & Medical Doctor Emmanuel Okeleji of SeamlessHR is Our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week!

Career

And We Have a Winner | #BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

Career Features Inspired

Habiba Ali of Sosai Renewable Energies Company is Our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week!

Career Inspired News

Simi, Burna Boy, Kiki Mordi named in Africa Youth Awards' “100 Most Influential Young Africans” 2020 List

Career Events

2020 APF Conference “Driving a Decade of Change” Was Remarkable | Here's What Went Down

BN TV Career

Tokini Peterside talks Moving into the World of Art on "Under 40 CEOs"

Career Features Inspired

Dr Jonah Asiegbu of First Medtrade Africa is Our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week!

Career

Fisayo Soyombo, Kelechukwu Iruoma & Ruth Olurounbi Shortlisted for Fetisov Journalism 2020 Awards

Career Features

Wunmi Adelusi: The Unique Attributes that Differentiate Millennials in the Workplace

Career Features Inspired

"The People's Oncologist" Dr Omolola Salako of Oncopadi & Sebeccly Cancer Care is our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week!

Career

Serial Entrepreneur & Medical Doctor Emmanuel Okeleji of SeamlessHR is Our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week!

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

For our #BellaNaijaMCM feature this week, we shine the light on and celebrate Dr Emmanuel Okeleji, a medical doctor and serial entrepreneur who’s the co-founder/CEO of SeamlessHR, an end-to-end HR software for emerging markets. helps HR managers and companies to find good candidates out of a pile of applicants, onboard them and manage all HR related activities on one portal.

SeamlessHR is a direct pivot from Emmanuel’s Insidify, a social jobs site he founded in 2013 which he says works like “a ‘Google’ for jobs, collating job openings from ALL major Nigerian job sites, company career pages, newspapers and classifieds.”

SeamlessHR, founded in 2017, is now present in Nigeria and Ghana. They also have a stand-alone payroll product which is currently in beta testing.

In his third year in medical school, Emmanuel, with his classmate Deji Lana, co-founded Waressence, an Enterprise Software Development Company serving corporate and government organisations in Nigeria. One of the products they built back then, a software tool for cooperatives, is still in use today.

He’s also the founder of Employment Edge, a graduate finishing school – teaching foreign languages (French, German, Portuguese) and employment etiquette to fresh Nigerian University graduates.

Emmanuel also interned at Goldman Sachs where he worked in the investment banking and securities divisions of the company.

Emmanuel previously served on the founding team of Lifeplan Healthcare Limited as Assistant Project Director on a $100million PE funded multi-specialist hospital project.

We celebrate Emmanuel for being an inspiration in entrepreneurship and for building platforms that positively impact the lives of Africa’s youth.

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Serial Entrepreneur & Medical Doctor Emmanuel Okeleji of SeamlessHR is Our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week!

Voting is Great, but Building a System of Accountability is Also Necessary

We Have to Break the Wall Between the Rich and the Poor

Tari Taylaur: We Can Self-Regulate Social Media by Being Mindful of What We Post Online

Adefolake Adekola: We Cannot Return to Normalcy
Advertisement
css.php